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Daophet Seng Athit

Gold Breakout PRO All Star

Daophet Seng Athit
Daophet Seng Athit

Daophet Seng Athit

3.1 (12)
I'm Dao. Is a creator of trading robots and develop strategies for trading gold and crypto in the Forex market. I use both Machine Learning and MQL5 to create flexibility and stability.
- Accepting custom EA writing.
- Selling finished work
5 产品 1 信号
2条评论
可靠性
32
2 / 15K USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2026 1 210%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
103
盈利交易:
72 (69.90%)
亏损交易:
31 (30.10%)
最好交易:
430.21 USD
最差交易:
-172.78 USD
毛利:
3 069.68 USD (460 862 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 325.24 USD (130 633 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (366.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
807.47 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
35.78%
最大入金加载:
16.83%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
21 小时
采收率:
4.91
长期交易:
52 (50.49%)
短期交易:
51 (49.51%)
利润因子:
2.32
预期回报:
16.94 USD
平均利润:
42.63 USD
平均损失:
-42.75 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-61.90 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-285.53 USD (3)
每月增长:
-0.57%
年度预测:
-6.87%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
24.85 USD
最大值:
355.46 USD (14.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.31% (355.42 USD)
净值:
24.99% (175.89 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 101
BTCUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
BTCUSD 20
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 174K
BTCUSD 156K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +430.21 USD
最差交易: -173 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +366.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -61.90 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.23 × 111
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 3447
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 452
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
109 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Signal from  EA
Gold Breakout PRO MT5

  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
  • Risk % Per Trade 3.5%
  • SL,TP Fixed
  • TraillingStop When Profit 
  • Exit Rouls(Exit If Wrong Condition)
  • Max Trade Per Day


















平均等级:
Eun Kim
38
Eun Kim 2026.07.28 16:11  (已更改2026.08.06 14:25) 
 

Maybe it was a bad month for him, but watching his entries and the way he trades, its not worth the investing the money, the lack of movements in the account and inactivity of it makes it very unappealing to keep subscribe to it, im in the end of my third week subscription, ill keep updated it until last month

Week four, havent got to a negative, so it's good, but guess im still hesitant if im resubscribing for second month, we'll see and im regrading his signal 3 stars(got better)

Last day of my signal, no trades taken in the last 2 days guess is not a bad or a good signal(3 stars rated) guess other months will have a better operating trades

Nhut Anh Phan
2015
Nhut Anh Phan 2026.05.18 01:57  (已更改2026.05.18 02:12) 
 

I think you should only trade one order, or a maximum of two orders. If the stop loss is positive, trade one order. With a starting capital of 800 dollars, the maximum loss you can make on a single trade is 172 dollars. If you open 3 trades simultaneously, the risk is too high. As a copy trader, I'm very worried. You should manage your capital carefully, a maximum of 2 trades if one trade has already hit its stop loss and is profitable.

2026.08.12 03:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 07:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 17:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 09:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.08 10:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 06:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.05 06:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 20:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 17:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 05:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.14 13:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 09:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 01:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.01 17:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Breakout PRO All Star
每月35 USD
1 210%
2
15K
USD
1.5K
USD
32
99%
103
69%
36%
2.31
16.94
USD
35%
1:100
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