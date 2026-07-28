- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
103
盈利交易:
72 (69.90%)
亏损交易:
31 (30.10%)
最好交易:
430.21 USD
最差交易:
-172.78 USD
毛利:
3 069.68 USD (460 862 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 325.24 USD (130 633 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (366.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
807.47 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
35.78%
最大入金加载:
16.83%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
21 小时
采收率:
4.91
长期交易:
52 (50.49%)
短期交易:
51 (49.51%)
利润因子:
2.32
预期回报:
16.94 USD
平均利润:
42.63 USD
平均损失:
-42.75 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-61.90 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-285.53 USD (3)
每月增长:
-0.57%
年度预测:
-6.87%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
24.85 USD
最大值:
355.46 USD (14.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.31% (355.42 USD)
净值:
24.99% (175.89 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|101
|BTCUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|20
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|174K
|BTCUSD
|156K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +430.21 USD
最差交易: -173 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +366.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -61.90 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.23 × 111
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.08 × 3447
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 452
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
Signal from EA
Gold Breakout PRO MT5
- No Grid
- No Martingale
- Risk % Per Trade 3.5%
- SL,TP Fixed
- TraillingStop When Profit
- Exit Rouls(Exit If Wrong Condition)
- Max Trade Per Day
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月35 USD
1 210%
2
15K
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
32
99%
103
69%
36%
2.31
16.94
USD
USD
35%
1:100
Maybe it was a bad month for him, but watching his entries and the way he trades, its not worth the investing the money, the lack of movements in the account and inactivity of it makes it very unappealing to keep subscribe to it, im in the end of my third week subscription, ill keep updated it until last month
Week four, havent got to a negative, so it's good, but guess im still hesitant if im resubscribing for second month, we'll see and im regrading his signal 3 stars(got better)
Last day of my signal, no trades taken in the last 2 days guess is not a bad or a good signal(3 stars rated) guess other months will have a better operating trades
I think you should only trade one order, or a maximum of two orders. If the stop loss is positive, trade one order. With a starting capital of 800 dollars, the maximum loss you can make on a single trade is 172 dollars. If you open 3 trades simultaneously, the risk is too high. As a copy trader, I'm very worried. You should manage your capital carefully, a maximum of 2 trades if one trade has already hit its stop loss and is profitable.