- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
107
盈利交易:
86 (80.37%)
亏损交易:
21 (19.63%)
最好交易:
13.77 USD
最差交易:
-12.15 USD
毛利:
183.11 USD (24 393 pips)
毛利亏损:
-59.05 USD (7 714 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (37.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
37.14 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.42
交易活动:
38.11%
最大入金加载:
17.50%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
5.05
长期交易:
47 (43.93%)
短期交易:
60 (56.07%)
利润因子:
3.10
预期回报:
1.16 USD
平均利润:
2.13 USD
平均损失:
-2.81 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-24.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-24.55 USD (4)
每月增长:
6.54%
年度预测:
79.33%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
24.55 USD (13.64%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.64% (24.55 USD)
净值:
50.72% (79.33 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|124
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +13.77 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +37.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -24.55 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.21 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|2.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|3.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.40 × 5
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live01
|4.75 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.80 × 5
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月40 USD
124%
0
0
USD
USD
224
USD
USD
68
100%
107
80%
38%
3.10
1.16
USD
USD
51%
1:500