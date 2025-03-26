- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
107
Profit Trades:
86 (80.37%)
Loss Trades:
21 (19.63%)
Best trade:
13.77 USD
Worst trade:
-12.15 USD
Gross Profit:
183.11 USD (24 393 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59.05 USD (7 714 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (37.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.14 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
38.11%
Max deposit load:
17.50%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
47 (43.93%)
Short Trades:
60 (56.07%)
Profit Factor:
3.10
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
2.13 USD
Average Loss:
-2.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-24.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.55 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.54%
Annual Forecast:
79.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.55 USD (13.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.64% (24.55 USD)
By Equity:
50.72% (79.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|124
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.77 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.21 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|2.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|3.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.40 × 5
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live01
|4.75 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.80 × 5
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
124%
0
0
USD
USD
224
USD
USD
68
100%
107
80%
38%
3.10
1.16
USD
USD
51%
1:500