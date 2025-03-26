信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Rbb robo 8
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 8

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0条评论
可靠性
65
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2024 217%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
219
盈利交易:
170 (77.62%)
亏损交易:
49 (22.37%)
最好交易:
10.57 USD
最差交易:
-14.46 USD
毛利:
356.70 USD (49 699 pips)
毛利亏损:
-139.38 USD (16 856 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (28.32 USD)
最大连续盈利:
29.52 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.32
交易活动:
70.70%
最大入金加载:
62.35%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
4.72
长期交易:
109 (49.77%)
短期交易:
110 (50.23%)
利润因子:
2.56
预期回报:
0.99 USD
平均利润:
2.10 USD
平均损失:
-2.84 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-41.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-41.15 USD (5)
每月增长:
3.08%
年度预测:
37.41%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
46.08 USD (25.30%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
25.30% (46.08 USD)
净值:
82.95% (144.47 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 219
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 217
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 33K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +10.57 USD
最差交易: -14 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +28.32 USD
最大连续亏损: -41.15 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 6
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.21 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
2.67 × 3
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
3.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
4.40 × 5
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
4.50 × 2
ECMarkets-Live01
4.75 × 4
Axi-US09-Live
4.80 × 5
10 更多...
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.



没有评论
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 08:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.21 18:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.21 13:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.23 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 19:44
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.22 04:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.21 16:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 11:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.04 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.59% of days out of 193 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 11:57
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.03.31 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Rbb robo 8
每月40 USD
217%
0
0
USD
317
USD
65
100%
219
77%
71%
2.55
0.99
USD
83%
1:500
