- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|183
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|172
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|26K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
