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PCY: PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF

21.11 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日PCY汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点21.10和高点21.16进行交易。

关注PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PCY新闻

常见问题解答

PCY股票今天的价格是多少？

PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF股票今天的定价为21.11。它在21.10 - 21.16范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为21.12，交易量达到337。PCY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF股票是否支付股息？

PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF目前的价值为21.11。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注1.78%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PCY走势。

如何购买PCY股票？

您可以以21.11的当前价格购买PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF股票。订单通常设置在21.11或21.41附近，而337和-0.14%显示市场活动。立即关注PCY的实时图表更新。

如何投资PCY股票？

投资PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF需要考虑年度范围20.46 - 22.18和当前价格21.11。许多人在以21.11或21.41下订单之前，会比较0.52%和。实时查看PCY价格图表，了解每日变化。

PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF的最高价格是22.18。在20.46 - 22.18内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF的绩效。

PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF（PCY）的最低价格为20.46。将其与当前的21.11和20.46 - 22.18进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PCY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PCY股票是什么时候拆分的？

PowerShares新兴市场美元国债ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、21.12和1.78%中可见。

日范围
21.10 21.16
年范围
20.46 22.18
前一天收盘价
21.12
开盘价
21.14
卖价
21.11
买价
21.41
最低价
21.10
最高价
21.16
交易量
337
日变化
-0.05%
月变化
0.52%
6个月变化
-3.34%
年变化
1.78%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%