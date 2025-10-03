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JQC: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter

4.84 USD 0.03 (0.62%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日JQC汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点4.81和高点4.85进行交易。

关注Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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JQC新闻

常见问题解答

JQC股票今天的价格是多少？

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter股票今天的定价为4.84。它在4.81 - 4.85范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为4.81，交易量达到772。JQC的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter股票是否支付股息？

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter目前的价值为4.84。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-12.32%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪JQC走势。

如何购买JQC股票？

您可以以4.84的当前价格购买Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter股票。订单通常设置在4.84或5.14附近，而772和0.41%显示市场活动。立即关注JQC的实时图表更新。

如何投资JQC股票？

投资Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter需要考虑年度范围4.62 - 5.55和当前价格4.84。许多人在以4.84或5.14下订单之前，会比较1.04%和。实时查看JQC价格图表，了解每日变化。

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter的最高价格是5.55。在4.62 - 5.55内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter的绩效。

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter股票的最低价格是多少？

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter（JQC）的最低价格为4.62。将其与当前的4.84和4.62 - 5.55进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看JQC在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

JQC股票是什么时候拆分的？

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Inter历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、4.81和-12.32%中可见。

日范围
4.81 4.85
年范围
4.62 5.55
前一天收盘价
4.81
开盘价
4.82
卖价
4.84
买价
5.14
最低价
4.81
最高价
4.85
交易量
772
日变化
0.62%
月变化
1.04%
6个月变化
-0.62%
年变化
-12.32%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%