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ETY: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef

14.71 USD 0.03 (0.20%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日ETY汇率已更改0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点14.63和高点14.73进行交易。

关注Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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ETY新闻

常见问题解答

ETY股票今天的价格是多少？

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef股票今天的定价为14.71。它在14.63 - 14.73范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.68，交易量达到498。ETY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef股票是否支付股息？

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef目前的价值为14.71。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-6.19%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ETY走势。

如何购买ETY股票？

您可以以14.71的当前价格购买Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef股票。订单通常设置在14.71或15.01附近，而498和0.07%显示市场活动。立即关注ETY的实时图表更新。

如何投资ETY股票？

投资Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef需要考虑年度范围13.12 - 16.03和当前价格14.71。许多人在以14.71或15.01下订单之前，会比较1.59%和。实时查看ETY价格图表，了解每日变化。

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef的最高价格是16.03。在13.12 - 16.03内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef的绩效。

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef股票的最低价格是多少？

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef（ETY）的最低价格为13.12。将其与当前的14.71和13.12 - 16.03进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ETY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

ETY股票是什么时候拆分的？

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund of Benef历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.68和-6.19%中可见。

日范围
14.63 14.73
年范围
13.12 16.03
前一天收盘价
14.68
开盘价
14.70
卖价
14.71
买价
15.01
最低价
14.63
最高价
14.73
交易量
498
日变化
0.20%
月变化
1.59%
6个月变化
-0.88%
年变化
-6.19%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%