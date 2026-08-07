Copy Trades Slave account
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 4.1
Overview This Expert Advisor acts as a slave receiver designed to work seamlessly alongside the Copy Trades Master application. It reads broadcasted master signals in real time and automatically mirrors trade operations on the local slave account.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189493
Key Features:
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Unlimited Slave Accounts: Broadcast signals from a single master to as many slave terminals as you need with no performance limit.
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Flexible Lot Management: Customize trade sizing using a lot multiplier, along with customizable minimum and maximum lot size limits.
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Anti-Reopen Protection: Detects manual position closures on the slave account to prevent unintended trade re-entries.
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Real-Time Modification & Closure: Synchronizes Stop Loss, Take Profit adjustments, and position exits instantly.
Setup Instructions:
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Target_Master_ID: Set this input to match the exact Master ID configured in your Copy Trades Master software.
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Lot Parameters: Adjust LotMultiplier , MinLotSize , and MaxLotSize according to your risk management strategy.
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Attach the EA to any chart, ensure Algo Trading is enabled, and verify the connection status on the chart UI.
- Enable Full History: Set the MT5 Toolbox $\rightarrow$ History tab to All History. The EA reads historical deals to prevent re-opening trades that were manually closed on the slave account.