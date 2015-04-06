Neuralis Cortoid

NEURALIS CORTOID
The Adaptive System That Should Probably Stay Hidden

Most Expert Advisors are frozen in time.  
They were optimised on a past market and then abandoned to face whatever comes next.

Neuralis Cortoid was built differently.

Inside it runs a quiet, continuously adapting core — a living set of weights that keep updating with every bar and every closed trade. It does not rely on a single fixed view of the market. It slowly reshapes how it reads direction, conviction, and timing while it is live. Most systems stop learning the moment they are compiled. This one does not.

 What makes it stand out

Most people will never notice it.

Neuralis Cortoid was never designed to look impressive on a product page. It was built to survive and adapt in the exact conditions where ordinary systems get hunted, stopped out, and forgotten. Inside sits a quiet adaptive core that keeps updating its own understanding of direction and confidence long after most EAs have finished “learning”. It does not announce itself. It simply watches, adjusts, and occasionally steps into a move with unusual composure.

There is no grid. No martingale. No recovery theatre.  
Only a restrained scaling logic, deliberately wide virtual protection, and a daily hard reset that leaves almost nothing for the market to target overnight.

The full internal state is visible on the chart if you know where to look — the live weights, the lean, the confidence, the next calculated action. Most will glance at it and move on. A few will realise they are looking at something that should probably never have been released.

This is one of those rare systems the author is almost reluctant to share.  
It will likely be overlooked by the majority.  
That is intentional.

You are being given one clear chance to see it.
Designed for the markets that punish ordinary logic

Originally engineered around the behaviour of Nasdaq and later refined for Gold — two instruments known for sudden volatility and aggressive stop hunting. The same adaptive engine can be applied to other indices and metals when the conditions align.

It prefers clarity over constant activity.  
When the picture is mixed it stays quiet. When multi-timeframe structure, momentum and its internal confidence align, it begins to participate — sometimes with a single order, sometimes by progressively building a small position as the move develops, then rotating the oldest order to stay with the momentum.

Hard stops are optional and off by default.  
Protection is handled through wide virtual ATR logic and a forced end-of-day close. The market is given far less to hunt.

Transparency without noise

A live dashboard sits on the chart showing exactly what the system currently believes:

- Current lean (Bullish / Standby / Bearish)  
- Sophisticated trend state  
- Confidence level  
- Next calculated action  
- Live adaptive weights  
- Complete performance (All-time, Day, Week, Month and averages)

Nothing is hidden from the user who bothers to look.  
Everything is hidden from the casual observer.
Neuralis Cortoid is not for everyone.  
It was never meant to be.

Some tools are better when they remain slightly in the shadows.  

This is one of them.

You need to talk to me no message no text TALK . Reach out you will not regret it

推荐产品
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Mini Martinel
Xu Wu Peng
5 (1)
专家
Mini Martinel   是个马丁格尔EA， 它 最大的特点是100美元就可以很好的运行 ，甚至50美元也行，而且不局限于一个货币对， 多个货币对都能用 。我个人认为马丁EA属于高风险的赌博行为，所以我希望以最少的资金参与，然而大家都知道马丁的理论基础是要无限多的钱，所以这个EA有可能亏损。当然我给它限定了亏损额度，低风险模式下50美元止损，高风险模式300美元，如果你们有其他想法，可以自行调整。我给你们准备了好几个参数设置文件在评论区，更多的货币对和玩法请弄懂以下参数列表后自行开发，这是一个玩法多样的EA。 默认参数适用于EURGBP   M1。 请使用99.9%的TICK数据进行回测。 如果一定要赌，那就选成本最小的来赌，用微不足道的蚊子腿给自己一个迎娶白富美、出任CEO，走上人生巅峰的机会！Come on baby! SELL=true ————————————————————————————————是否允许做空 BUY=true—————————————————————————————————是否允许做多 MagicStart = 5196 ————————————
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT4 信号。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项 100% 自动交易！ 注意力:   如果您想用您的
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
ZonePulse Smart Trader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
ZonePulse Smart Trader – AI-Powered Daily Zone Detection EA Next-Generation Zone & Fibonacci Precision Trading ZonePulse Smart Trader is a professional, AI-inspired MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and trading of high-probability daily support and resistance zones. Built with Fibonacci precision, intelligent risk management, and a smart trailing system, it offers both discretionary traders and fully automated systems a reliable edge in trending and ranging markets.
Long and Short PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
5 (2)
专家
Long and Short PRO EA is an improved advisor Long and Short FREE EA (unfortunately, users down conduct assessments on purpose, so we had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advice will be improved in the future. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi family of advisors for gold (XAUUSD). You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
专家
隆重推出 HFT KING EA - 终极 HFT KING 交易！这种完全自动化的高频交易系统旨在通过其先进的算法和最先进的功能彻底改变您的交易体验。 HFT King利用技术分析、人工智能、高频交易和机器学习的独特组合，为交易者提供可靠且有利可图的交易信号。 HFT King的尖端技术在识别交易机会、分析市场趋势和精准执行交易方面非常有效。 EA 强大的进场和出场逻辑仅在收盘价时运行，消除市场噪音，优化速度，避免止损追寻，确保未来可靠稳定的利润。 准备好迎接你的下一个高频交易终极王者高水平吧！体验尖端技术和先进交易功能的力量。 建议： 货币对：XAUUSD 时间范围：M15 最低存款：$1000 经纪商账户类型：任何具有 ECN、Raw 或 Razor 且点差极低的经纪商。 重要提示：使用低点差帐户以获得最佳结果非常重要！ 使用 VPS 让 EA 24/7 工作（强烈推荐） HFT KING EA 仅在 mql5 市场上出售。 Lóngzhòng tuīchū HFT KING EA - zhōngjí HFT KING jiāoyì! Zhè zhòng wánquán zìd
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
专家
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
专家
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
专家
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
专家
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Project IG MT4
Ruslan Pishun
1.78 (9)
专家
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
EA Calmed Pro
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
专家
EA Calmed Pro 黃金版 我們已嘗試優化黃金的 Calmed Expert Advisor，但也適用於任何其他外匯對和股票。該專家使用鞅（可選）進行恢復。請至少回測 1 年，並在上線前至少運行一個月的演示；這樣，您就會了解 Calmed Expert Advisor 在不同市場中的表現。 請不要只是購買並開始使用 EA，因為過去的表現並不能保證未來的結果。真實賬戶中的回測結果也可能不同。請只用您可以承受損失的資金來冒險。 1.策略 EA Calmed Gold 配備了 3 個主要策略和一個 NONE 選項；         Strategy Allay：基於指數移動平均線和 Williams 的百分比範圍 [EA Calmed - Allay]         Strategy Hush：基於 Williams 的百分比範圍和平均真實範圍 [EA Calmed - Hush]         策略平靜：基於指數移動平均線 [EA Calmed - Lull]         無策略：僅基於過濾器/增強進行交易 2. 主要特點： 此外，EA Calmed 具有
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (9)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Heavy Duty
Elie Almachaalany
5 (1)
专家
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.  All
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
专家
实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA 是一款基于市场结构分析的自动交易程序，设计用于在不同市场状态下执行交易操作。 EA 根据当前价格行为与市场结构特征，在趋势条件和区间条件下采用不同的交易逻辑。 程序不使用马丁、网格、补仓或加仓机制，每笔交易均为独立订单，并在下单时设置止损与止盈参数。 交易逻辑说明 当市场结构符合趋势条件时，EA 按趋势方向执行交易； 当价格行为进入区间状态时，EA 根据区间波动条件执行交易。 交易逻辑基于价格数据分析，不依赖外部信号或人工干预。 风险与订单管理 每笔交易为单独订单； 下单时设置止损与止盈； 支持固定手数或按资金比例计算交易手数。 回测环境说明 该程序在 MetaTrader 策略测试器中， 使用 XAUUSD（黄金）15 分钟周期， 基于历史 Tick 数据进行回测测试。 推荐测试设置 模型：Every tick 周期：M15 交易品种：XAUUSD 初
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
专家
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
专家
HERMES 專家是 Meta Trader 的機器人，其目標是根據機器人自身的趨勢和策略進行工作。 免費安裝 HERMES GOLD PRO 並在您的帳戶上運行，請私訊詢問我。 時間範圍使用建議：H1 HERMES 是為處理美國金屬 XAUUSD（黃金）而開發的。 HERMES 是一位長期的果斷倒賣專家，因此，他可以停留 1、2、3 天而不進行交易，具體取決於他的「風險（配置）」的價值，但是，不用擔心，請閱讀以下內容！ 由於其入場和倒賣（空頭）平倉的自信，它具有低/或零回撤（在標準設置下）的強大能力。 您可以將 HERMES 留在您的帳戶中，甚至可以呼叫其他專家（機器人）來使用它，不會有任何問題。 記得不要使用高風險配置（低配置值），我會解釋一下： 我們在機器人設定中： RISK：此預設值為0.05，即會開2.5手的訂單。 如何計算風險：您的資本（例如 50,000）（x）風險（0.5）（/除）除以 100，結果 250 = 2.5 手。 $1,000 資本範例 (x) 0.5 = 500 (/) 100 = 5（在這種情況下，機器人將使用 0.05 手） PIPS
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
专家
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 自动为任意订单设置精确的止盈止损价格 ️ 兼容所有交易对和EA，可按品种或魔术编号筛选 此EA允许你使用确切价格值（例如 EURUSD 的 1.12345 ）来定义并设置止盈 (TP) 和止损 (SL)。不使用点数或点差，直接精确控制所有订单的出场位置，可按图表或魔术编号过滤。 主要功能： 按精确价格即时修改TP和SL 适用于所有订单、当前品种或特定魔术编号 ️ 使用0移除TP或SL 一旦附加图表即可自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于： 需要快速管理TP/SL的手动交易者 需要自定义退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单的交易者 有问题或建议？ 欢迎留言反馈。 你的建议会推动插件的持续改进！ Keywords: 精确设置止盈止损, MT4止盈止损管理, 自动设置TP SL, 修改订单MT4, EA管理工具, 设置TP SL价格, MT4订单管理EA, 智能交易管理器
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
专家
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
专家
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
专家
XGen Scalper MT4 - 专业自动交易系统 XGen Scalper 是一款尖端专家顾问，通过将先进算法结构与成熟技术分析相结合，在所有市场中提供稳定可靠的交易结果。该强大交易系统可无缝运行于外汇货币对、黄金白银等贵金属、加密货币及大宗商品指数等多种市场。 先进算法技术 其专利波浪扫描算法通过实时处理市场数据，识别手动交易者可能忽略的高概率交易机会。该系统能持续适应变化的市场环境，在趋势、区间及波动市场中均能高效运作。 全局兼容性 不同于针对特定货币对设计的传统EA，XGen在所有交易品种中均表现卓越。 专业控制面板 通过精美的界面实时监控账户指标、详细交易统计数据及系统状态。集成波浪可视化功能清晰展示系统对市场状况的解读。 企业级风险管理 基于账户余额和风险承受能力的自适应仓位规模 根据市场波动动态调整的跟踪止损 点差过滤机制避免不利交易条件 多时间周期确认实现更高精度交易 精准交易 闪电般快速的订单处理，以最小滑点实现最优价格。兼容所有MT5经纪商和交易类型。智能订单管理自动处理从入场到离场的全流程。 完全可定制 根据您的策略调整头寸规
Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currencies pairs are  CHFJPY and GBPNZD . T he recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1. This Expert
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
专家
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Wonderful
Yvan Musatov
专家
Trend Expert. It works by entering the market with only one buy order and another sell order. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 100! Which is great for beginners. To enter, it uses a system of indicators and a system of dynamic correction of stops depending on volatility, which can be disabled in the settings, but in this case, you will significantly reduce the efficiency of the bot. The bot implements a money management system, which c
Dsc Hedge Average Distance GbpUsd M15 Full
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
专家
Recommended broker to use this Expert: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c   Open Standart Account and request in chat FREE SWAP   Dsc Had Mt4   Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate on the active GBPUSD in the 15-minute time frame. It operates by hedging when the market moves a lot in one direction and open positions are closed at the gain limit or at the loss limit. Recommended capital: U$ 1000.00 for Lot of 0.01   Parameters EA: Password: Write only diogo.cansi as shown in ima
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
专家
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
该产品的买家也购买
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  nb: mt5 is a mirror EA; Early days the brain started learning  Gold does not forgive the ordinary.   It hunts stops. It shifts character overnight. It rewards only those who can think faster than the market itself. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was engineered for one purpose only: to survive and thrive where most Expert Advisors eventually fail — in the brutal, high-volatility world of
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
专家
使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
作者的更多信息
Neuralis Cortoid Gold Mt5
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD live signa:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985 NB the brain is learning since 10/8  early  days on small lots so you can see this marvel of engineering  Adaptive Intelligence Engineered for XAUUSD Most Expert Advisors are static.   They are born from a set of fixed rules, optimised on past data, and then left to slowly lose relevance as the market changes character. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was built on a different principle. It does not rely on a frozen set of condi
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  nb: mt5 is a mirror EA; Early days the brain started learning  Gold does not forgive the ordinary.   It hunts stops. It shifts character overnight. It rewards only those who can think faster than the market itself. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was engineered for one purpose only: to survive and thrive where most Expert Advisors eventually fail — in the brutal, high-volatility world of
ABlackBoxPentagon
Olivier Nomblot
专家
Five engines. One brain. Decades of edge, sealed inside one self-learning system five adaptive engines, one Cortex, decades of trading distilled. One body, five heads — the black-box system I built for myself. Pre-tuned, self-learning, five-engine powerhouse. Set your risk and watch it breathe. Decades of edge, five coordinated engines, one sealed brain. Welcome to Pentagon. GUESS WHO'S BACK. After years in the lab, I'm finally releasing the one I built for myself — ABlackBoxPentagon This is  t
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of live trading and system building by an author who has held the #1 global ranking on this marketpla
Mt5AblackBoxPentagon
Olivier Nomblot
专家
The   "brain"   of this EA is called the   Cortex   — a   proprietary self-learning neural core . Imagination to software. What it actually does: It is the   central intelligence   that sits on top of   five specialized engines   running in parallel. The Cortex constantly   learns, weights, validates, and gates   signals coming from the other engines. It decides in real time which engine(s) should trade, how much risk to take, and when to stay out — adapting as market conditions change. The Five
BlackEagleMultiCoreNeural
Olivier Nomblot
专家
A dual-core neural EA that trades gold and INDEXES OR FX with discipline PLUG AND PLAY NO COMPLICATED MANUAL . Trained Brain Upgrades — included with your purchase Black Eagle ships ready to learn on any instrument. On request, I also provide it pre-trained : the EA can be upgraded with a brain built from my own live trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and NDX/US100 — thousands of accumulated training samples, a calibrated trade filter, and trusted status from the very first bar. No cold-start phase, no wa
Neuron Cortex MT5
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs   five independent recurrent networks in parallel   — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of   a decade of live trading and system building   by an author who has held the #1 global ranking on this m
Neuralis Cortoid Mt5
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID The Adaptive System That Should Probably Stay Hidden Most Expert Advisors are frozen in time.   They were optimised on a past market and then abandoned to face whatever comes next. Neuralis Cortoid was built differently. Inside it runs a quiet, continuously adapting core — a living set of weights that keep updating with every bar and every closed trade. It does not rely on a single fixed view of the market. It slowly reshapes how it reads direction, conviction, and timing whi
筛选:
无评论
回复评论