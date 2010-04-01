Overview

Waddah Attar Explosion [SHK] — Trend Strength & Volatility Breakout Indicator

Waddah Attar Explosion [SHK] is a MetaTrader indicator that combines MACD-based momentum with Bollinger Band volatility and an ATR-based "Dead Zone" filter into a single, easy-to-read histogram. It was built to answer one question at a glance: is the current move strong enough to trade, or is the market just noise?

The indicator plots colored trend columns (green/lime for bullish momentum, red/orange for bearish momentum), a volatility "Explosion Line", and a Dead Zone threshold line. When the trend columns rise above the Dead Zone, the move has enough strength and volatility behind it to be tradeable. When columns stay below the Dead Zone, price is consolidating and signals should be ignored.

This is a faithful port of the popular "Waddah Attar Explosion V2 [SHK]" Pine Script (originally by LazyBear, modified for crypto markets by ShayanKM) to native MQL5/MQL4 — no repainting, fully incremental calculation, works on any symbol and timeframe.

Features

Two-color trend histogram: bullish (green/lime) and bearish (red/orange) columns, with the lighter shade marking a weakening impulse and the darker shade marking a strengthening one.

weakening impulse and the darker shade marking a strengthening one. Sienna "Explosion Line" showing live volatility (Bollinger Band width) — confirms whether the market has enough room to move.

Blue dotted "Dead Zone" line (ATR-based) — the key strength threshold. Columns below it = low-conviction/no-trade zone.

Fully configurable sensitivity, MACD lengths, and Bollinger Band settings.

Native MQL5 & MQL4 versions, non-repainting, incremental (low-CPU) calculation.

Works on all symbols and timeframes (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).

How it works

Momentum (trend columns): a MACD line is built from a Fast EMA and a Slow EMA of Close. The bar-to-bar change of this MACD, scaled by the Sensitivity input, produces the trend value. Positive changes are plotted as the up-histogram, negative changes (inverted) as the down-histogram. Volatility (Explosion Line): the width of a Bollinger Band (SMA ± Stdev × Multiplier) over the Channel Length. A wider band means the market has more room to run. Strength filter (Dead Zone): a 100-period ATR multiplied by 3.7. This acts as a dynamic noise floor — only trend columns that clear this line represent moves with real conviction behind them.

Input parameters

Input Default Description Sensitivity 150 Scales the MACD momentum reading; higher = taller/more sensitive columns FastEMA Length 20 Fast EMA period used in the internal MACD SlowEMA Length 40 Slow EMA period used in the internal MACD BB Channel Length 20 Period for the Bollinger Band (Explosion Line) BB Stdev Multiplier 2.0 Standard deviation multiplier for the Bollinger Band

How to trade / read signals with it

Reading the chart at a glance

Visual element Meaning / what to do Green column Bullish momentum building — impulse getting stronger Lime column Bullish momentum fading — impulse getting weaker Red column Bearish momentum building — impulse getting stronger Orange column Bearish momentum fading — impulse getting weaker Column height above the blue Dead Zone line Move has real strength — tradeable Column height below the blue Dead Zone line Low conviction / choppy — stand aside Sienna Explosion Line rising Volatility expanding, room for price to travel Sienna Explosion Line flat/falling Volatility contracting, expect consolidation

Long setup

Wait for a green column to appear and climb clearly above the Dead Zone line. Confirm the sienna Explosion Line is also rising (volatility backing the move). Enter long on the close of the confirming bar, or on a shallow pullback in the same bar's direction. Place stop-loss below the most recent swing low / below the Dead Zone breakout candle. Manage the trade while columns stay green and above the Dead Zone; trail the stop as new swing lows form. Exit or tighten the stop once columns turn lime (fading) or drop back under the Dead Zone.

Short setup — mirror the long playbook: red column climbing above the Dead Zone + rising Explosion Line → enter short → stop above recent swing high → exit/tighten when columns turn orange or fall back under the Dead Zone.

Signals to skip

Any column (green/red) still below the Dead Zone line — momentum hasn't proven itself yet.

Color flipping between lime/orange and green/red repeatedly with columns staying near the Dead Zone — indecisive, range-bound market.

Explosion Line flat or declining while a column crosses the Dead Zone — the breakout lacks volatility support and is more likely to fail.

Recommendations

Use on trending instruments and higher timeframes (M15 and above) for cleaner signals; lower timeframes will produce more noise.

Combine with a higher-timeframe trend bias or a simple moving average filter to avoid counter-trend entries.

Default settings are tuned for general use; reduce Sensitivity for slower/less volatile instruments, increase it for fast-moving ones (indices, crypto, Gold).

Notes / Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable results. Past performance of any strategy built around it is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account and combine with proper risk management before trading live.