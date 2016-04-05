Trend Pullback Scalper EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to identify structured forex pullback setups after the market has already established a higher-timeframe trend.

The EA checks trend direction with fast and slow EMAs, waits for price to pull back toward the entry EMA, then looks for a qualifying candle signal before opening a trade. It includes configurable risk controls, maximum daily loss protection, maximum daily trade limits, spread filtering, and optional trade management tools.

The robot does not use martingale, grid trading, averaging down, arbitrage, external signals, DLLs, or web automation. Every trade is designed to use a stop-loss and take-profit.

Recommended first use is Strategy Tester, then demo forward testing before any live trading.

Key Features