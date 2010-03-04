CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT5

CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT5 — trade the structure, control the exposure, and let disciplined execution do the work.

A fully automated Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD). SEE PERFORMANCE, NOT PROMISES.

The EA is built around entry quality rather than trade count. Every candidate setup has to clear an internal multi-timeframe read of market structure along with spread, session and news conditions before a position is opened, and only one cycle is worked at a time. A cooldown follows each closed cycle. The practical effect is a small number of trades in a typical day rather than continuous activity, and quiet periods where the EA opens nothing at all are normal and intended.

Key Characteristics

  • Single instrument focus: XAUUSD, symbol validated at start-up
  • Fixed lot on every entry, verified at initialisation and rejected if invalid for the broker's lot step
  • Capped exposure
  • Account level drawdown limit in account currency. 
  • Profit lock on both individual positions and the open basket, with give-back protection
  • Spread filter on entries and a separate, wider filter for recovery
  • Commission-aware profit accounting, suited to raw spread accounts
  • High-impact USD news filter with a configurable block window either side of the event
  • Cooldown between cycles and a rollover cutoff that blocks new cycles in the hours before the daily roll
  • Unique magic number, safe to run alongside manual trades or other EAs
  • Only four user inputs: magic number, lot size, fixed-lot enforcement and the drawdown limit. Everything else is preconfigured.

Requirements

  • MT5 hedging account, XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Raw spread or ECN account with low commission
  • VPS with a stable connection recommended

Many retail traders become fixated on backtest statistics when choosing an Expert Advisor. They compare total profit, profit factor, win rate, maximum drawdown and the smoothness of the historical equity curve, often treating the EA with the most impressive report as the best product.

This is a serious mistake.

A backtest is only a simulation of how a set of trading rules would have performed on historical data under predefined assumptions. It is not money earned in a live account, and it does not reproduce the full reality of changing spreads, slippage, rejected orders, execution delays, commissions, liquidity conditions, price gaps and future market behaviour.

Backtest profits are not live profits. A beautiful historical equity curve is not proof of a profitable trading system.

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重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
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AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
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Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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Gold Spot
Shaljan Areepattamannil
指标
XAUUSD Confluence Signals — Multi-Filter Precision Indicator for Gold Stop guessing. Trade only when six independent confluences align. XAUUSD Confluence Signals is a non-repainting MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on a single overused indicator, it requires six independent conditions to align before drawing a buy or sell arrow, filtering out the noise that destroys most gold-trading systems. Every signal arrives with automatic Stop Loss and
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CFX Gold Scalper
Shaljan Areepattamannil
专家
ConstellationFX – The Gold Scalper Built for Frequent Daily Trading Looking for a gold EA that does not remain inactive for days? ConstellationFX Gold Scalper is a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD frequently throughout each trading day. SEE PERFORMANCE, NOT PROMISES.  Unlike many gold scalping EAs, it focuses on regular market participation while automatically handling trade execution and position management from beginning to end.  Its streamlined setup eliminates co
CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT4
Shaljan Areepattamannil
专家
CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT4  — trade the structure, control the exposure, and let disciplined execution do the work. A fully automated Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD).  SEE PERFORMANCE, NOT PROMISES. The EA is built around entry quality rather than trade count. Every candidate setup has to clear an internal multi-timeframe read of market structure along with spread, session and news conditions before a position is opened, and only one cycle is worked at a time. A cooldown follows each clos
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