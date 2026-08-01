Atlas Aegis Lab

XAU/USD is not a preset on top of a generic engine here. It is the whole project , one instrument, one model stack, built for it and nothing else.

It started as research rather than as a product. What you get is the software itself, running on your account, at your broker, with the risk settings under your hand.

Three models that disagree

Direction and size are scored by an ensemble: a transformer, a gradient-boosted tree ensemble, and a recurrent network. Same feature set, three different inductive biases , which means they are wrong in different places. A weighting layer leans toward whichever family has been holding up in the current regime, so no single model ever carries a decision alone.

The feature set runs to more than 90 engineered inputs: price structure, volatility, session behaviour, positioning. Selection is automatic and re-evaluated as the regime shifts, not frozen when the model was built.

What happens to a trade

Entries are managed as a hedged grid. Position size does not increase after a loss , there is no martingale component, and you can confirm that yourself in the Strategy Tester before you spend anything.

A level opens only if a pre-trade expected-value check clears its threshold. If it does not clear, the trade is skipped. Not taken later at a worse price , skipped.

Three exits then run in parallel and compete: a model-driven exit, a structural exit tied to the state of the grid, and a hard protective stop. The first one to trigger closes the position.

What it needs

Symbol: XAU/USD
Account type: hedging
Platform: MetaTrader 5
One instance per account , the EA manages its own positions and does not expect company on the same symbol
A VPS or a terminal that stays connected, because open grid levels need managing without gaps

Before you decide

Download the demo from this page and run it in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's gold history. You will watch the grid open and close levels at your own contract size, and you will see the drawdown that comes with it. Do that first.

One to one

I would rather set this up with you than hand you a manual and disappear, so I work with a small number of traders at a time.

Once you have it, message me here on MQL5 and we go through it together: your broker's gold contract specification, which risk inputs suit your account size, how the grid behaves when the first levels move against you, and what a bad week actually looks like , so that it does not surprise you the first time it happens.

Questions before or after, in the comments or by private message. I answer all of them.

Risk

Trading leveraged instruments carries a substantial risk of losing some or all of your capital. This is software sold for research and educational use , not a managed account, not a signal service, not investment advice. Nothing here promises a result, and how a strategy behaved in the past does not tell you how it will behave next.

Run it on demo until you understand how the grid handles adverse conditions, and use only capital you can afford to lose.


https://goldatlaslab.com/
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InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
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5 (4)
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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GoldPulse EA
Petros Paplomatas
实用工具
Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with Human Intelligence and Advanced Technical Analysis in GOLD (XAUUSD)! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing our cutting-edge trading bot, designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) users, that seamlessly integrates human intelligence with sophisticated technical analysis to deliver consistent and reliable trading signals in GOLD (XAUUSD) directly to your account. Why Choose Our Trading Bot? Automated Precision : Say goodbye to missed op
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