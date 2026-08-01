Atlas Aegis Lab

XAU/USD is not a preset on top of a generic engine here. It is the whole project , one instrument, one model stack, built for it and nothing else.

It started as research rather than as a product. What you get is the software itself, running on your account, at your broker, with the risk settings under your hand.

Three models that disagree

Direction and size are scored by an ensemble: a transformer, a gradient-boosted tree ensemble, and a recurrent network. Same feature set, three different inductive biases , which means they are wrong in different places. A weighting layer leans toward whichever family has been holding up in the current regime, so no single model ever carries a decision alone.

The feature set runs to more than 90 engineered inputs: price structure, volatility, session behaviour, positioning. Selection is automatic and re-evaluated as the regime shifts, not frozen when the model was built.

What happens to a trade

Entries are managed as a hedged grid. Position size does not increase after a loss , there is no martingale component, and you can confirm that yourself in the Strategy Tester before you spend anything.

A level opens only if a pre-trade expected-value check clears its threshold. If it does not clear, the trade is skipped. Not taken later at a worse price , skipped.

Three exits then run in parallel and compete: a model-driven exit, a structural exit tied to the state of the grid, and a hard protective stop. The first one to trigger closes the position.

What it needs

Symbol: XAU/USD

Account type: hedging

Platform: MetaTrader 5

One instance per account , the EA manages its own positions and does not expect company on the same symbol

A VPS or a terminal that stays connected, because open grid levels need managing without gaps

Before you decide

Download the demo from this page and run it in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's gold history. You will watch the grid open and close levels at your own contract size, and you will see the drawdown that comes with it. Do that first.

One to one

I would rather set this up with you than hand you a manual and disappear, so I work with a small number of traders at a time.

Once you have it, message me here on MQL5 and we go through it together: your broker's gold contract specification, which risk inputs suit your account size, how the grid behaves when the first levels move against you, and what a bad week actually looks like , so that it does not surprise you the first time it happens.

Questions before or after, in the comments or by private message. I answer all of them.

Risk

Trading leveraged instruments carries a substantial risk of losing some or all of your capital. This is software sold for research and educational use , not a managed account, not a signal service, not investment advice. Nothing here promises a result, and how a strategy behaved in the past does not tell you how it will behave next.

Run it on demo until you understand how the grid handles adverse conditions, and use only capital you can afford to lose.



