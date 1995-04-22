Market Open Fimathe

Fimathe — Market Open Breakout

An opening-range breakout Expert Advisor based on the first 5 minutes of each market session.

How it works:

Calculates the high and low of the first five M1 candles of the session.

Buys when an M1 candle closes above the range high.

Sells when an M1 candle closes below the range low.

Stop Loss is placed on the opposite side of the range.

Take Profit can be set to 1× or 2× the range size.

Optional breakeven when price reaches 50% of the target.

Maximum of one trade per session.

Configurable sessions: London/Frankfurt, New York, Tokyo, and Sydney.

Fixed lot or dynamic risk-based lot sizing.

On-chart panel showing session, time, range, trade status, and lot size.

Session times use the broker server time. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Demo testing is recommended before live use.