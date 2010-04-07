GoldTrendTradingOrientalBeauty8

We are a professional gold futures trading team and have just developed a new Expert Advisor (EA) named "Oriental Beauty," designed for the 1‑hour chart. It can run unattended 24/7 and is best operated on a VPS. We are already using it on a live account and are very satisfied with its performance. On average, it opens one trade per day, entering the market on trend pullbacks. We encourage everyone to download and give it a try—if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Since this product is newly launched, we offer it at a very competitive price, but we will raise the price after the first 10 copies are sold.

Trading is not about chasing short‑term explosive gains, but about achieving steady, long‑term profitability. We wish you all great success and prosperity!


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Yong Xia
专家
在充满挑战与机遇的黄金投资领域，我们为您精心打造了一款独具特色的策略，它将成为您开启财富之门的得力助手。 自动化资金分配系统，科学管理风险与收益 这款策略配备了先进的自动化资金分配系统，能够根据市场趋势的变化，精准地调整资金布局。在极端趋势下，小仓位止损，将损失控制在最小范围内；而在震荡趋势下，其强大的盈利能力得以充分展现，为您创造丰厚的回报。 独特的加仓策略，把握盈利机会 尽管在亏损后会翻倍加仓，但这一操作是在趋势走完之后进行的，确保您能够在回归震荡行情时，实现盈利的最大化。凭借约 70%的高胜率，加翻倍策略， 灵活的参数设置，适应不同需求 为了满足您的多样化投资需求，该策略允许您根据资金状况计算开仓手数，所有开仓均从 0.1 最小开仓起步，并通过资金精准计算开仓倍率以及最大持仓数。同时，如果您想要在不同的周期图表上使用这一策略，只需优化止损设置，即可轻松实现。为了避免多个周期运行时的混淆，您还需要设置不同的 MAGICMA 值。 15 分钟周期图表，精准把握市场脉搏 经过深入研究和实践验证，我们推荐您在 15 分钟周期图表上运用这一策略，以获取最为准确的交易信号。
Mini Martinel
Xu Wu Peng
5 (1)
专家
Mini Martinel   是个马丁格尔EA， 它 最大的特点是100美元就可以很好的运行 ，甚至50美元也行，而且不局限于一个货币对， 多个货币对都能用 。我个人认为马丁EA属于高风险的赌博行为，所以我希望以最少的资金参与，然而大家都知道马丁的理论基础是要无限多的钱，所以这个EA有可能亏损。当然我给它限定了亏损额度，低风险模式下50美元止损，高风险模式300美元，如果你们有其他想法，可以自行调整。我给你们准备了好几个参数设置文件在评论区，更多的货币对和玩法请弄懂以下参数列表后自行开发，这是一个玩法多样的EA。 默认参数适用于EURGBP   M1。 请使用99.9%的TICK数据进行回测。 如果一定要赌，那就选成本最小的来赌，用微不足道的蚊子腿给自己一个迎娶白富美、出任CEO，走上人生巅峰的机会！Come on baby! SELL=true ————————————————————————————————是否允许做空 BUY=true—————————————————————————————————是否允许做多 MagicStart = 5196 ————————————
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5 (1)
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专家
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专家
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专家
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Gurneet Singh
专家
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Mohamed Nasseem
专家
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作者的更多信息
GOLDTrenddog
Dong Liang Zheng
指标
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Dong Liang Zheng
指标
Based on over 10 years of trading experience, we have compiled technical indicators and real-time signals that are suitable for gold trading in various cycles without redrawing. However, we need to set parameters. The default parameter now is one minute cycle gold trading, and the signal is very reliable, with 3 to 5 signals per day. Of course, you can also adjust the parameters to find the one that suits you. After thorough research, we can achieve 100% stable profit. Wishing everyone a prospe
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Dong Liang Zheng
指标
This technical indicator is particularly suitable for short-term traders, as it can quickly reflect the starting point and reversal of the trend. The red beads represent the rise and the green beads represent the fall, which can clearly and timely reflect the current market situation. The source code price can be calculated separately. If you need it, please contact us
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Dong Liang Zheng
指标
This technical indicator is suitable for foreign exchange and precious metal trading, featuring low noise. Red indicates a downtrend, while green represents an uptrend. Utilizing advanced technology and years of trading experience, it eliminates noise to form smooth curves, making it ideal for trend-following traders. It provides clear trend identification and offers straightforward entry and exit conditions for traders. Source code is available upon request. For further assistance or other serv
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Dong Liang Zheng
指标
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs
GoldOneDollarCompoundEA
Dong Liang Zheng
专家
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OneMinute Gold Trading EA
Dong Liang Zheng
专家
I have 8 years of hands-on experience in gold trading and 3 years of EA development experience. This EA handles a lot of trades, so it's suitable for starting with a small amount of capitalThis EA is mainly used for gold trading on a one-minute chart, one trade at a time, with stop loss and trailing take profit. Feel free to download and test it, and contact me if you have any questions
OneMimuteTredking
Dong Liang Zheng
指标
Gold is now highly volatile, with swings of 100 dollars happening frequently. That's why traditional long-term trading no longer fits—short-term trading is the way to go. My technical indicator is designed for MT4 short-term trading, specifically for the 1-minute gold chart. You can download it and check it out. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions. The first 10 copies are offered at a relatively low price, and the price will go up afterwards.
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
专家
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits.
HMABreakthroughSystem
Dong Liang Zheng
指标
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs
TrendCatFORbuypoint
Dong Liang Zheng
指标
The 5-minute trend buying  point reference for gold has an accuracy rate of 90%. All signals are not redrawn，  Parameters need to be adjusted for different varieties and periods. The default value for gold trading is the 5-minute period. You can carefully study what direction guidance is suitable for you. We hope you can make money and it is worth referring to for professionals and novice traders. Stop loss is at the end of the line, real-time signal. Welcome to use it. If you have any question
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