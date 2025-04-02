SMC Gold OTE Scalper Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
🚀 SMC Gold OTE Scalper Pro (MT5)
SMC Gold OTE Scalper Pro is an automated trading system specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD).
Built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), it utilizes Higher Timeframe trend alignment and deep
Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) Fibonacci retracements to capture high-reward market moves.
By executing trades only when market structure and HTF momentum align,
this EA achieves a powerful 1:4 Risk-to-Reward Ratio, ensuring strong long-term net growth even in low win-rate environments.
🌟 Key Features
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Smart Money Structure Scan: Automatically identifies real-time Swing Highs and Swing Lows to map market structure without lag.
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Fibonacci OTE Execution: Enters trades strictly within the 0.618 (61.8%) to 0.786 (78.6%) deep discount/premium retracement zones.
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Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Filter: Filters out counter-trend traps by confirming direction on the Higher Timeframe (M15).
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Asymmetric Risk Management: Employs a 1:4 Risk-to-Reward Ratio ($1 Risk to make $4 Profit), meaning 1 winning trade recovers up to 4 previous minor losses.
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Dynamic Spread & Volatility Defense: Built-in protection against news spikes, high spreads, and sudden liquidity sweeps.
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Small Account Friendly: Fully optimized for account balances starting from $500 with fixed micro-lot sizing ( 0.01 ).
📊 Backtest Highlights & Strategy Performance
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Symbol / Asset: Gold (XAUUSD)
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Testing Timeframe: M15 Chart
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Initial Deposit: $500.00
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Total Net Profit: +$1,349.56 (+269% Account Growth)
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Risk/Reward Profile: Asymmetric (Average Win ~$43.91 vs. Average Loss ~$8.86)
⚖️ Realistic Trading & Risk Acknowledgment
"Profit and Loss are two inseparable sides of the trading coin."
No trading strategy or Expert Advisor can guarantee 100% winning trades or eliminate drawdown entirely. Market conditions are dynamic, and losses are a normal, inevitable part of trading.
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Win Rate Expectation: Expect a lower win rate (~20-25%), which means you will experience consecutive losing trades.
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Asymmetric Recovery: The power of this system lies in its 1:4 Risk-to-Reward Ratio. A single winning trade is designed to cover multiple previous small losses and keep the overall equity in profit over time.
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Discipline Required: Patience is essential during drawdown phases. Do not turn off the EA or manually intervene during a series of small losses, as the system relies on high-reward trades to compound net growth.
⚙️ Recommended S
etups & Inputs
Broker & Chart Setup
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Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
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Chart Timeframe: M15
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Minimum Balance: $500 (or $50 on Cent accounts)
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Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (Low spread brokers recommended)
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VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted executionDefault Parameter Settings
- === RISK & POSITION SETUP ===
- - Micro Lot Size: 0.01
- - Risk to Reward Ratio: 4.0
- - Magic Number: 112233
- === FIBONACCI OTE LEVELS ===
- - Deep OTE Start: 0.618 (61.8%)
- - Deep OTE End: 0.786 (78.6%)
- === MULTI-TIMEFRAME ALIGNMENT ===
- - Trend Filter Timeframe: 15 Minutes
- - M1 Swing Lookback: 5
🛠️ How to Install & Run
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Attach SMC Gold OTE Scalper Pro to your XAUUSD M15 chart.
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In the EA Settings, ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled in MT5.
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Keep default settings for optimum 1:4 R:R performance or tweak InpLotSize according to your risk tolerance.
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Run on a VPS for best low-latency performance.
💬 Support & Inquiries
If you have questions about setup, parameter tuning, or set files, feel free to send a direct message on MQL5!
👉 Contact Me / Direct Message on MQL5
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