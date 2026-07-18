The Trade Manager Pro

Trade Manager Pro

Professional trade management. Smarter execution. Complete control.

Trade Manager Pro is an all-in-one MetaTrader trading utility designed to simplify and enhance manual trading. From precise order execution and advanced position management to intelligent risk control and real-time trade monitoring, Trade Manager Pro provides everything you need to manage your trades efficiently from a single, intuitive interface.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or prop firm trader, Trade Manager Pro helps eliminate repetitive tasks, reduce execution errors, and maintain consistent risk management across every trade.

Key Features

Professional Trade Execution

One-click BUY and SELL execution.

Instant market order placement.

Pending order support.

Fast and intuitive trading workflow.

Advanced Position Management

Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit with ease.

Close individual trades or multiple positions simultaneously.

Partial position closing.

Break-even management.

Advanced trade monitoring in real time.

Smart Risk Management

Automatic lot size calculation based on your chosen risk.

Supports both percentage-based and fixed monetary risk.

Live Reward-to-Risk (R:R) calculations.

Margin-aware position sizing.

Helps maintain consistent risk across every trade.

On-Chart Trading Tools

Interactive Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

Visual risk and reward zones.

Real-time profit and loss calculations.

Drag-and-drop order management directly on the chart.

Trade Monitoring Dashboard

Displays open positions and pending orders.

Live account information.

Floating profit and loss.

Trade statistics and performance overview.

Clean and professional interface.

Flexible Order Management

Supports market, limit, and stop orders.

Quick order modification.

Efficient multi-position management.

Optimized workflow for active traders.

Fully Customizable

Adjustable interface layout.

Configurable trading parameters.

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

Lightweight and optimized for continuous operation.

Why Choose Trade Manager Pro?

Successful trading is not only about finding good market opportunities—it is also about managing trades efficiently and consistently. Manual execution can often lead to mistakes, inconsistent position sizing, and emotional decision-making.

Trade Manager Pro provides a professional trading environment that helps you execute trades with confidence while maintaining strict risk management principles. By combining powerful trade execution tools with intelligent position management and real-time analytics, it allows you to focus on market analysis instead of manual calculations and repetitive tasks.

Whether you're trading a personal account or managing a funded account, Trade Manager Pro delivers the speed, precision, and flexibility required by today's professional traders.

The utility combines:

Professional trade execution

Intelligent risk management

Advanced position management

Interactive on-chart trading

Real-time trade monitoring

Fully customizable workflow

Plan with precision. Execute with confidence. Manage every trade like a professional.