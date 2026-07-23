Trade Manager Mini

⚠️ CRITICAL DEPLOYMENT WARNINGS ⚠️





1. STRICTLY FOREX ONLY This Trade Manager is engineered and mathematically optimized exclusively for Forex pairs (and standard Metals like Gold/XAU). DO NOT deploy this on Cryptocurrency assets. The pip-value matrix, tick-size calculations, and execution parameters are not calibrated for the extreme volatility, weekend gaps, and irregular contract sizes of the crypto markets.

2. RAPID-EXECUTION: ONE-CLICK DIRECT EXECUTION There are NO secondary confirmation pop-ups or "Are you sure?" safety nets in this build. The exact millisecond you click the massive BUY or SELL button, the order is fired directly to the broker. This EA is built for speed and precision. Keep your cursor clear of the execution zone unless you are absolutely ready to enter the market.





🔥 TRADE MANAGER v1.00 BY EXEMPLAR - CORE FEATURES 🔥





⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution

Dynamic SL/TP Toggles: Independent ON/OFF buttons for your Stop Loss and Take Profit allow for instant runner plays or unhedged entries.

🛡️ Tactical Trade Management Grid

Move to BE: Instantly snaps the Stop Loss of all profitable trades to your exact entry price (0.0 gap) to protect your capital.

Close 50%: Automatically calculates your live volume and slices exactly half off the table (respecting broker minimum lot sizes).

One-Click Closures: Dedicated panic buttons to Close All, secure Close Profit only, or cut the cord with Close Loss.

🖥️ Ultra-Scalable Responsive UI