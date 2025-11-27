指标: Colored Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases

新评论
 

Colored Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases:

A simple indicator based on Bollinger Bands showing its narrowing and widening phases with red/green colors. 一种显示收开口颜色的简单布林带指标。

Colored Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases

作者： Swordless 无剑

新评论