connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost

新评论
 
今天出现这个问题。。。
 
我这里也是这种情况，一上午都连不上。是MetaQuotes-Demo服务器出问题了？还是国内把这个服务器给封了？
 
开始我还以为是我的软件出问题了，害得我把Mt5卸载，重装了好几次。
 
网页端交易软件也不能用。呵呵
 
tygk #:
This is also the case here. I couldn't connect all morning. Is there something wrong with the MetaQuotes-Demo server? Or is this server blocked in China?

Yes, same with me -

----------------

I think - they are fixing something on their server, and this server will work after that.

By the way, the traders are using this MetaQuotes-Demo server in two cases:

  • to update Metatrader to new build,
    and
  • to test beta versions of Metatrader (many users like to test beta builds of Metatrader),
    and
  • and MetaQuotes-Demo server is not used for any other cases (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
 
AlxSlash #:
网页端交易软件也不能用。呵呵
AlxSlash #:
Web-side trading software cannot be used either. Ha ha

Webterminal?
https://www.mql5.com/zh/trading 

It was the announcement from MetaQuotes about webterminal:

交易、自动交易系统和测试交易策略论坛

网络终端不工作！ ！ ? ? ?

MetaQuotes , 2021.11.11 12:23

请您的经纪人更新其周围的网络终端并为您提供链接。

现在每个经纪人都应该有自己的网络终端。

---------------- 


But the users of English speaking forum found the way about how to use Webterminal anyway (this is temporary decision):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

WebTerminal not working!!???

felipeparis, 2021.11.12 15:52

or just paste the below link in your browser 



https://trade.mql5.com/trade?demo_all_servers=1&amp;amp;startup_mode=open_demo&amp;lang=pt&amp;save_password=off" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" style="width: 100%; height: 100%; border: none

MetaTrader 5网页端
MetaTrader 5网页端
  • www.mql5.com
登录您的账户，通过您的浏览器直接在金融市场进行交易
新评论