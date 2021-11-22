connection to MetaQuotes-Demo lost
今天出现这个问题。。。
我这里也是这种情况，一上午都连不上。是MetaQuotes-Demo服务器出问题了？还是国内把这个服务器给封了？
开始我还以为是我的软件出问题了，害得我把Mt5卸载，重装了好几次。
网页端交易软件也不能用。呵呵
tygk #:
This is also the case here. I couldn't connect all morning. Is there something wrong with the MetaQuotes-Demo server? Or is this server blocked in China?
Yes, same with me -
I think - they are fixing something on their server, and this server will work after that.
By the way, the traders are using this MetaQuotes-Demo server in two cases:
- to update Metatrader to new build,
and
- to test beta versions of Metatrader (many users like to test beta builds of Metatrader),
and
- and MetaQuotes-Demo server is not used for any other cases (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
AlxSlash #:
网页端交易软件也不能用。呵呵
AlxSlash #:
Web-side trading software cannot be used either. Ha ha
Webterminal?
https://www.mql5.com/zh/trading
It was the announcement from MetaQuotes about webterminal:
MetaQuotes , 2021.11.11 12:23
请您的经纪人更新其周围的网络终端并为您提供链接。
现在每个经纪人都应该有自己的网络终端。
But the users of English speaking forum found the way about how to use Webterminal anyway (this is temporary decision):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
felipeparis, 2021.11.12 15:52
or just paste the below link in your browser
https://trade.mql5.com/trade?demo_all_servers=1&amp;startup_mode=open_demo&lang=pt&save_password=off