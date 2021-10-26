请问大家我订阅了一个信号可以在不同的mt4平台使用吗，
为什么我订阅的信号可以在温莎的mt4平台使用，但是不能在别的mt4平台使用呢，我明明订阅了这个信号，别的mt4平台在mql5登陆也显示已经订阅，但是还让我订阅太奇怪了呀
Bean Mr:
Why is the signal I subscribed for can be used on Windsor’s mt4 platform, but not on other mt4 platforms? I clearly subscribed to this signal, and other mt4 platforms also show that I have subscribed when logging in on mql5, but it still makes me subscribed too strange Ah
Because the subscription is per trading account (one subscription = one trading account).
Other MT4 platform should have same trading account too.
But you have different trading account on your two MT4 platform.
And you can move your subscrition from one trading account to an other trading account (once in a week only) using this link:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/subscriptions