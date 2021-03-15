怎么画两个柱状图差值

你好 


      请教一个问题就是我要在附图中画两个柱状图的差值，如下图：


但是我改编程MT4之后，达不到这个效果，重叠部分也画出来了。如下图



请问怎么解决这个问题？ 烦请帮忙解答。感谢

下面是源码： 


#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 3

#property indicator_plots   3

//--- plot FXBS_d

#property indicator_label1  "FXBS_d"

#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1  clrRed

#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1  2

//--- plot FXBS_x

#property indicator_label2  "FXBS_x"

#property indicator_type2   DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color2  clrGreen

#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2  2

//--- plot 生命线

#property indicator_label3  "生命线"

#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color3  clrYellow

#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width3  1



input int InpPeriod_1=9; // 

input int InpPeriod_2=60; //

input int InpPeriod_3=34; //





//--- indicator buffers

double         FXBS_dBuffer[];

double         FXBS_xBuffer[];

double         生命线Buffer[];





   double   VAR1Buffer[];

    double   VAR2Buffer[];

    double   VAR3Buffer[];

    double   VAR4Buffer[];

    double   VAR5Buffer[];

    double   VAR6Buffer[];

    double   VAR7Buffer[];

    double   VAR8Buffer[];

    double   VAR9Buffer[];

    double   VAR10Buffer[];

    double   VAR11Buffer[];

    double   VAR12Buffer[];

    double   VAR13Buffer[];

    double   VAR14Buffer[];

    double   VAR15Buffer[];

    double   VAR16Buffer[];

 



int OnInit()

  {

  

  string short_name;

  IndicatorBuffers(18);

//--- indicator buffers mapping

                    

                    // SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,Red);

                     // SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,Green);

                    

                    

     SetIndexBuffer(0,VAR12Buffer); 

                                                 

     SetIndexBuffer(1,VAR13Buffer);  

   

   

                                 // SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,Yellow);//  SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_NONE);

   SetIndexBuffer(2,生命线Buffer);

                                SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_NONE);   //  SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);     

    SetIndexBuffer(3,VAR1Buffer); 

                                    SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_NONE);     // SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

     SetIndexBuffer(4,VAR2Buffer);

                                    SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_NONE);          //   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

      SetIndexBuffer(5,VAR3Buffer);

                                     SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_NONE);      //  SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

       SetIndexBuffer(6,VAR4Buffer);

                                     SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_NONE);     // SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,Red);

        SetIndexBuffer(7,VAR5Buffer);

                                     SetIndexStyle(8,DRAW_NONE); //  SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

         SetIndexBuffer(8,VAR6Buffer);

                                        SetIndexStyle(9,DRAW_NONE);    // SetIndexStyle(8,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,Red);

          SetIndexBuffer(9,VAR7Buffer);

                                       SetIndexStyle(10,DRAW_NONE);  //SetIndexStyle(9,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

           SetIndexBuffer(10,VAR8Buffer);

                                         SetIndexStyle(11,DRAW_NONE);  //SetIndexStyle(10,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

            SetIndexBuffer(11,VAR9Buffer);

                                         SetIndexStyle(12,DRAW_NONE);// SetIndexStyle(11,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

             SetIndexBuffer(12,VAR10Buffer);

                                             SetIndexStyle(13,DRAW_NONE);            // SetIndexStyle(12,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

              SetIndexBuffer(13,VAR11Buffer);

               

                                                SetIndexStyle(14,DRAW_NONE); // SetIndexStyle(15,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,Red);

                 SetIndexBuffer(14,VAR14Buffer);

                                                SetIndexStyle(15,DRAW_NONE); //SetIndexStyle(16,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,Red);

                  SetIndexBuffer(15,VAR15Buffer);

                                                SetIndexStyle(16,DRAW_NONE); // SetIndexStyle(17,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,White);

                   SetIndexBuffer(16,VAR16Buffer);

                    

               

    

    short_name="FXBS2("+IntegerToString(InpPeriod_1)+","+IntegerToString(InpPeriod_2)+","+IntegerToString(InpPeriod_3)+")";

   IndicatorShortName(short_name);

   SetIndexLabel(0,short_name);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

                const int prev_calculated,

                const datetime &time[],

                const double &open[],

                const double &high[],

                const double &low[],

                const double &close[],

                const long &tick_volume[],

                const long &volume[],

                const int &spread[])

  {

    int i,limit;

   if(rates_total<InpPeriod_2)

      return(0);

//--- last counted bar will be recounted

   limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;

   if(prev_calculated>0)

      limit++;

//--- macd counted in the 1-st buffer

 



 for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {

   

       VAR1Buffer[i]=  High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,InpPeriod_1,i)]  -Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,InpPeriod_1,i)];

       VAR2Buffer[i]=  High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,InpPeriod_1,i)]-close[i];

       VAR3Buffer[i]=  close[i]-Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,InpPeriod_1,i)];

       if(VAR1Buffer[i] !=0)

       VAR4Buffer[i] =VAR2Buffer[i]/VAR1Buffer[i]*100-70;

       

       if((High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,InpPeriod_2,i)]-Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,InpPeriod_2,i)])>0)

          VAR5Buffer[i]=(close[i]-Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,InpPeriod_2,i)])/(High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,InpPeriod_2,i)]-Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,InpPeriod_2,i)])*100; 

   

        VAR6Buffer[i]=(2*close[i]+high[i]+low[i])/4;

     

       if(VAR1Buffer[i] !=0) 

         VAR14Buffer[i]=VAR3Buffer[i]/VAR1Buffer[i]*100;

   

   }

   

    for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {

     // VAR7Buffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,3,VAR14Buffer);

      VAR7Buffer[i]=iMAOnArray(VAR14Buffer,0,3,0,MODE_SMA,i);

      VAR8Buffer[i]=Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,InpPeriod_3,i)];

   }

    for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {

     //VAR9Buffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,3,VAR7Buffer)-SimpleMA(i,9,VAR4Buffer);

      VAR9Buffer[i]=iMAOnArray(VAR7Buffer,0,3,0,MODE_SMA,i)-iMAOnArray(VAR4Buffer,0,9,0,MODE_SMA,i);

   }

   

    for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {

             VAR10Buffer[i]=0;

             if(VAR9Buffer[i]>100) VAR10Buffer[i]=VAR9Buffer[i]-100;

             else  VAR10Buffer[i]=0;

       VAR11Buffer[i]=High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,InpPeriod_3,i)];

       

       if((VAR11Buffer[i]-VAR8Buffer[i])!=0)

        VAR15Buffer[i]=(VAR6Buffer[i]-VAR8Buffer[i])/(VAR11Buffer[i]-VAR8Buffer[i])*100;

   

   }

   

    for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {

   

        //VAR12Buffer[i]=ExponentialMA(i,13,0,VAR15Buffer);

        VAR12Buffer[i]=iMAOnArray(VAR15Buffer,0,13,0,MODE_EMA,i);

   }

   

     for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {

        if(prev_calculated==0 && i==limit-1)

           VAR16Buffer[i]=0.667*VAR12Buffer[i]+0.333*VAR12Buffer[i];

        else

           VAR16Buffer[i]=0.667*VAR12Buffer[i+1]+0.333*VAR12Buffer[i];

   }

   

     for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {

      //VAR13Buffer[i]=ExponentialMA(i,2,0,VAR16Buffer);

       VAR13Buffer[i]=iMAOnArray(VAR16Buffer,0,2,0,MODE_EMA,i);

   }

   

   

   for(i=0; i<limit; i++)

   {







     // 生命线Buffer[i]=ExponentialMA(i,5,0,VAR13Buffer);

       生命线Buffer[i]=iMAOnArray(VAR13Buffer,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,i);

      

   }

   











   

   return(rates_total);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



 

代碼太多了 應該不用那麼複雜

你可以參考一下連接的編法

https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/viewcode/31473/239440/double_ma_cross.mq5

 
代碼太多了 應該不用那麼複雜

你可以參考一下連接的編法

https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/viewcode/31473/239440/double_ma_cross.mq5

你好  我用的是MT4 ，当然也可以实现在主图上画出来，如图1.  但是在附图上就不行。如图2。 另外我编了一个简易的指标，两条均线交叉。源码如下

 



源码如下：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- plot da

#property indicator_label1  "da"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2

//--- plot xiao
#property indicator_label2  "xiao"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color2  clrGreen
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  2

//--- input parameters
input int      大周期=20;
input int      小周期=10;
//--- indicator buffers
double         daBuffer[];
double         xiaoBuffer[];

int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,daBuffer);
  
   SetIndexBuffer(1,xiaoBuffer);
 

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int i,limit;
   for(i=0;i<600;i++)
   {
    
     daBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,大周期,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
     xiaoBuffer[i]=iMA(NULL,0,小周期,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
   }
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
