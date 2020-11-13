iCustom调取返回 2147483647，怎么才能正常返回
你这个代码太长了我就不看了，直接给参考建议
去检查指标的初始值，可以给它一个初值的空值/0，那获取的指一般就对了。
指标有其他问题另说，不在讨论范围自己去改自己的指标就是了。
你應該接貼上原碼 標示出你要的問題
這麼長 看不懂 也不知道你要調的是哪個東西
Hung Wen Lin:
你應該接貼上原碼 標示出你要的問題
這麼長 看不懂 也不知道你要調的是哪個東西
仅仅是调用 iCustom， double val00=iCustom(NULL, 0, "zlwboxs",3,9,1,1,1); 应该还是指标的问题
alibabababa:
仅仅是调用 iCustom， double val00=iCustom(NULL, 0, "zlwboxs",3,9,1,1,1); 应该还是指标的问题
開啟數據視窗 將由標定在要調用的K線位置 看看是不是你要調用的數據
這是觀察數據最直接的方法 有可能跟你想調用的佔存位置錯的
我在网上找的一个指标，图形都可以在图表中显示。根据这个指标做EA，通过iCustom调取返回 2147483647。请高手帮忙给出一个解决办法能获取到正常返回值。不胜感激
#include <stdlib.mqh>
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_color1 RoyalBlue
#property indicator_color2 Tomato
#property indicator_color3 RoyalBlue
#property indicator_color4 Tomato
#property indicator_color5 RoyalBlue
#property indicator_color6 Tomato
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_width3 2
#property indicator_width4 2
#property indicator_width5 2
#property indicator_width6 2
//Darvas Modes;
//0-Classic (by Upper Pivot)
//1-Modern (by Upper Pivot)
//2-Bi-directional Classic (UpTrend by Upper Pivot, DownTrend by Lower Pivot)
//3-Bi-directional Modern (UpTrend by Upper Pivot, DownTrend by Lower Pivot)
//4-Classic by 1st Pivot (Upper or Lower)
//5-Modern by 1st Pivot (Upper or Lower)
//---- input parameters
extern string UniqueName = "D_Box";
extern int DarvasMode = 3; //Darvas Modes (See table above)
extern int PivotStrength = 15; //获取最高最低价格的start
extern int RollingPeriod = 1; //从第一个bars到第三个bars
extern color NeutralColor = Silver;
extern color UpTrendColor = DodgerBlue;
extern color DnTrendColor = Coral;
extern int BoxWidth = 2;
extern int BoxesMode = 1; //0-off,1-on
extern int ChannelMode = 0; //0-off,1-on
extern int PivotsMode = 1; //0-off,1-on
extern int GhostBoxesMode = 0; //0-off,1-on
extern int SignalMode = 1; //0-off,1-on
//---- buffers
double topBox[];
double botBox[];
double pivotHi[];
double pivotLo[];
double upSignal[];
double dnSignal[];
double trend[];
double HiArray[],LoArray[], boxTop[2], boxBottom[2], ghostHeight[2], ghostTop[2], ghostBottom[2], hiPrice[2], loPrice[2];
int Length, startState[2], confirmState[2], prevState;
string short_name, IndicatorName, name;
datetime prevtime, startTime[2], endTime[2], ghostTime[2], prevTime, confTime, prevGhostTime;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
IndicatorDigits(Digits);
//---- indicator line
IndicatorBuffers(7);
SetIndexBuffer(0, topBox);
SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE);
SetIndexBuffer(1, botBox);
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_LINE);
SetIndexBuffer(2, pivotHi);
SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(2,159);
SetIndexBuffer(3, pivotLo);
SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(3,159);
SetIndexBuffer(4,upSignal);
SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(4,233);
SetIndexBuffer(5,dnSignal);
SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW);
SetIndexArrow(5,234);
SetIndexBuffer(6, trend);
//---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
IndicatorName = WindowExpertName();
short_name = IndicatorName+"("+DarvasMode+","+PivotStrength+","+RollingPeriod+")";
IndicatorShortName(short_name);
SetIndexLabel(0,"Top of Darvas Box");
SetIndexLabel(1,"Bottom of Darvas Box");
SetIndexLabel(2,"Pivot High");
SetIndexLabel(3,"Pivot Low");
//----
Length = PivotStrength+2;
int begin = MathMax(2,Length);
SetIndexDrawBegin(0,begin);
SetIndexDrawBegin(1,begin);
SetIndexDrawBegin(2,begin);
SetIndexDrawBegin(3,begin);
//----
ArrayResize(HiArray,Length);
ArrayResize(LoArray,Length);
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
deleteObj(UniqueName);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DarvasBoxes_v3 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
int shift,k,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
if(counted_bars > 0)
int limit = Bars-counted_bars-1;
if(counted_bars < 0)
return(0);
if(counted_bars ==0)
limit = Bars-Length;
if(counted_bars < 1)
{
for(int i=0; i<Bars; i++)
{
topBox[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
botBox[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
pivotHi[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
pivotLo[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
}
}
_DarvasBoxes(limit,counted_bars);
WindowRedraw();
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void _DarvasBoxes(int limit,int counted_bars)
{
for(int shift=limit; shift>=0; shift--)
{
if(prevtime != Time[shift])
{
startState[1] = startState[0];
confirmState[1] = confirmState[0];
boxTop[1] = boxTop[0];
boxBottom[1] = boxBottom[0];
startTime[1] = startTime[0];
endTime[1] = endTime[0];
ghostHeight[1] = ghostHeight[0];
ghostTime[1] = ghostTime[0];
ghostTop[1] = ghostTop[0];
ghostBottom[1] = ghostBottom[0];
hiPrice[1] = hiPrice[0];
loPrice[1] = loPrice[0];
prevtime = Time[shift];
}
for(int j = 0; j < Length; j++)
{
HiArray[j] = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,0,PRICE_HIGH,shift+j);
LoArray[j] = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,0,PRICE_LOW,shift+j);
}
double hiBoxPrice = High[shift];
double loBoxPrice = Low [shift];
if(DarvasMode == 0 || DarvasMode == 2 || DarvasMode == 4)
{
hiPrice[0] = High[shift];
loPrice[0] = Low[shift];
}
else
{
hiPrice[0] = Close[shift];
loPrice[0] = Close[shift];
}
trend[shift] = trend[shift+1];
botBox[shift] = botBox[shift+1];
topBox[shift] = topBox[shift+1];
double upPivot = DarvasPivot(HiArray,0,PivotStrength);
double loPivot = DarvasPivot(LoArray,1,PivotStrength);
if(PivotsMode > 0)
{
pivotHi[shift+PivotStrength] = EMPTY_VALUE;
pivotLo[shift+PivotStrength] = EMPTY_VALUE;
if(upPivot > 0)
pivotHi[shift+PivotStrength] = upPivot;
if(loPivot > 0)
pivotLo[shift+PivotStrength] = loPivot;
}
startState[0] = startState[1];
confirmState[0] = confirmState[1];
boxTop[0] = boxTop[1];
boxBottom[0] = boxBottom[1];
startTime[0] = startTime[1];
endTime[0] = endTime[1];
ghostHeight[0] = ghostHeight[1];
ghostTime[0] = ghostTime[1];
ghostTop[0] = ghostTop[1];
ghostBottom[0] = ghostBottom[1];
if(startState[0] == 0)
{
bool allPivotVerify = false;
bool upPivotVerify = upPivot > 0 && shift+PivotStrength == iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,RollingPeriod,shift+PivotStrength);
bool loPivotVerify = loPivot > 0 && shift+PivotStrength == iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,RollingPeriod,shift+PivotStrength);
if(DarvasMode < 2)
allPivotVerify = upPivotVerify;
else
if(DarvasMode < 4)
{
if(trend[shift] > 0)
allPivotVerify = upPivotVerify;
else
allPivotVerify = loPivotVerify;
}
else
allPivotVerify = upPivotVerify || loPivotVerify;
if(allPivotVerify)
{
startTime[0] = Time[shift+PivotStrength];
if(startTime[0] >= endTime[0])
{
if(DarvasMode < 2)
{
boxTop[0] = upPivot;
startState[0] = 1;
}
else
if(DarvasMode < 4)
{
startState[0] = 1;
if(trend[shift] > 0)
boxTop[0] = upPivot;
else
boxBottom[0] = loPivot;
}
else
{
if(upPivotVerify ||(upPivotVerify && loPivotVerify))
{
boxTop[0] = upPivot;
startState[0] = 1;
}
else
{
boxBottom[0] = loPivot;
startState[0] =-1;
}
}
prevTime = startTime[0];
prevState = startState[0];
}
}
}
if(startState[0] != 0 && confirmState[0] == 0)
{
if(DarvasMode < 2)
{
if(upPivot > boxTop[0] || hiBoxPrice > boxTop[0])
{
startState[0] = 0;
startTime[0] = 0;
}
else
if(loPivot > 0 && Time[shift] > startTime[0])
{
confirmState[0] = 1;
boxBottom[0] = loPivot;
confTime = Time[shift];
}
}
else
if(DarvasMode < 4)
{
if(trend[shift] > 0 && (upPivot > boxTop[0] || hiBoxPrice > boxTop[0]))
{
startState[0] = 0;
startTime[0] = 0;
}
else
if(trend[shift] < 0 && ((loPivot > 0 && loPivot < boxBottom[0]) || loBoxPrice < boxBottom[0]))
{
startState[0] = 0;
startTime[0] = 0;
}
else
if(Time[shift] > startTime[0])
{
if(trend[shift] > 0 && loPivot > 0)
{
confirmState[0] = 1;
boxBottom[0] = loPivot;
confTime = Time[shift];
}
else
if(trend[shift] < 0 && upPivot > 0)
{
confirmState[0] = 1;
boxTop[0] = upPivot;
confTime = Time[shift];
}
}
}
else
{
if(startState[0] > 0 && (upPivot > boxTop[0] || hiBoxPrice > boxTop[0]))
{
startState[0] = 0;
startTime[0] = 0;
}
else
if(startState[0] < 0 && ((loPivot > 0 && loPivot < boxBottom[0]) || loBoxPrice < boxBottom[0]))
{
startState[0] = 0;
startTime[0] = 0;
}
else
if(Time[shift] > startTime[0])
{
if(startState[0] > 0 && loPivot > 0 && confirmState[0] == 0)
{
confirmState[0] = 1;
boxBottom[0] = loPivot;
confTime = Time[shift];
}
else
if(startState[0] < 0 && upPivot > 0 && confirmState[0] == 0)
{
confirmState[0] = 1;
boxTop[0] = upPivot;
confTime = Time[shift];
}
}
}
}
else
if(startState[0] != 0 && confirmState[0] != 0)
{
if(BoxesMode > 0)
{
name = UniqueName + " " + TimeToStr(startTime[0]);
DeleteBox(name);
if(DarvasMode < 2)
PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxTop[0],Time[shift],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);
else
if(DarvasMode < 4)
{
if(trend[shift] > 0)
PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxTop[0],Time[shift],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);
else
if(trend[shift] < 0)
PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxBottom[0],Time[shift],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);
}
else
{
if(startState[0] > 0)
PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxTop[0],Time[shift],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);
else
if(startState[0] < 0)
PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxBottom[0],Time[shift],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);
}
}
upSignal[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;
dnSignal[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;
double gap = 0.5*MathCeil(iATR(NULL,0,14,shift)/Point);
if(hiPrice[0] > boxTop[0])
{
trend[shift] = 1;
startState[0] = 0;
confirmState[0] = 0;
endTime[0] = Time[shift];
startTime[0] = 0;
if(SignalMode > 0)
upSignal[shift] = Low [shift] - gap*Point;
}
if(loPrice[0] < boxBottom[0])
{
trend[shift] =-1;
startState[0] = 0;
confirmState[0] = 0;
endTime[0] = Time[shift];
startTime[0] = 0;
if(SignalMode > 0)
dnSignal[shift] = High[shift] + gap*Point;
}
if(ChannelMode > 0)
{
botBox[shift] = boxBottom[0];
topBox[shift] = boxTop[0];
}
if(endTime[0] != endTime[1])
{
if(BoxesMode > 0)
{
DeleteBox(name);
if(trend[shift] > 0)
{
PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,UpTrendColor,BoxWidth,0);
PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,UpTrendColor,BoxWidth,1);
}
else
if(trend[shift] < 0)
{
if(DarvasMode < 2)
{
PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,0);
PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,1);
}
else
{
PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxBottom[0],endTime[0],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,0);
PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxBottom[0],endTime[0],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,1);
}
}
}
if(GhostBoxesMode > 0)
{
ghostTime[0] = endTime[0];
ghostHeight[0] = boxTop[0] - boxBottom[0];
prevGhostTime = ghostTime[0];
if(trend[shift] > 0)
{
ghostBottom[0] = boxTop[0];
ghostTop[0] = ghostBottom[0] + ghostHeight[0];
}
else
{
ghostTop[0] = boxBottom[0];
ghostBottom[0] = ghostTop[0] - ghostHeight[0];
}
}
}
}
else
if(prevState > 0 && prevTime > 0 && confTime == Time[shift])
DeleteBox(UniqueName+" "+TimeToStr(prevTime));
if(GhostBoxesMode > 0)
{
if(trend[shift] > 0)
{
string gname = UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(ghostTime[0]);
if(confirmState[0] == 0 || (confirmState[0] > 0 && confirmState[1] == 0))
{
DeleteBox(gname);
PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,UpTrendColor,1,0);
if(hiPrice[0] <= ghostTop[0] && ghostTime[0] == Time[shift])
DeleteBox(UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(prevGhostTime));
if(hiPrice[0] > ghostTop[0] && hiPrice[1] <= ghostTop[1])
{
PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,UpTrendColor,1,1);
ghostTime[0] = Time[shift];
ghostBottom[0] = ghostTop[0];
ghostTop[0] = ghostBottom[0] + ghostHeight[0];
prevGhostTime = ghostTime[0];
}
}
if(confirmState[0] > 0)
{
PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,UpTrendColor,1,1);
}
}
else
{
gname = UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(ghostTime[0]);
if(confirmState[0] == 0 || (confirmState[0] > 0 && confirmState[1] == 0))
{
DeleteBox(gname);
PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,DnTrendColor,1,0);
if(loPrice[0] >= ghostBottom[0] && ghostTime[0] == Time[shift])
DeleteBox(UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(prevGhostTime));
if(loPrice[0] < ghostBottom[0] && loPrice[1] >= ghostBottom[1])
{
PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,DnTrendColor,1,1);
ghostTime[0] = Time[shift];
ghostTop[0] = ghostBottom[0];
ghostBottom[0] = ghostTop[0] - ghostHeight[0];
prevGhostTime = ghostTime[0];
}
}
if(confirmState[0] > 0)
{
PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,DnTrendColor,1,1);
}
}
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double DarvasPivot(double price[],int type,int size)
{
double upPivot;
if(type==0)
bool condition = ArrayMaximum(price,0,0) == size;
else
condition = ArrayMinimum(price,0,0) == size;
if(condition)
upPivot = price[size];
else
upPivot=0;
return(upPivot);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PlotBox(string name,datetime time1,double value1, datetime time2,double value2,int style,color clr,double width,int mode)
{
if(mode == 0)
{
ObjectCreate(name+" 1H",OBJ_TREND,0,time1,value1,time2,value1);
ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_RAY,false);
ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_BACK,true);
ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
ObjectCreate(name+" 1V",OBJ_TREND,0,time1,value1,time1,value2);
ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_RAY,false);
ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_BACK,true);
ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
ObjectCreate(name+" 2H",OBJ_TREND,0,time1,value2,time2,value2);
ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_RAY,false);
ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_BACK,true);
ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
}
if(mode == 1)
{
ObjectCreate(name+" 2V",OBJ_TREND,0,time2,value1,time2,value2);
ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_RAY,false);
ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_BACK,true);
ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteBox(string name)
{
ObjectDelete(name+" 1H");
ObjectDelete(name+" 2H");
ObjectDelete(name+" 1V");
ObjectDelete(name+" 2V");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool deleteObj(string name)
{
bool result = false;
int length = StringLen(name);
for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
{
string objName = ObjectName(i);
if(StringSubstr(objName,0,length) == name)
{
ObjectDelete(objName);
result = true;
}
}
return(result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+