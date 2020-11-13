iCustom调取返回 2147483647，怎么才能正常返回

我在网上找的一个指标，图形都可以在图表中显示。根据这个指标做EA，通过iCustom调取返回 2147483647。请高手帮忙给出一个解决办法能获取到正常返回值。不胜感激



#include <stdlib.mqh>


#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 6

#property indicator_color1 RoyalBlue

#property indicator_color2 Tomato

#property indicator_color3 RoyalBlue

#property indicator_color4 Tomato

#property indicator_color5 RoyalBlue

#property indicator_color6 Tomato


#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_width2 1

#property indicator_width3 2

#property indicator_width4 2

#property indicator_width5 2

#property indicator_width6 2


//Darvas Modes;

//0-Classic (by Upper Pivot)

//1-Modern (by Upper Pivot)

//2-Bi-directional Classic (UpTrend by Upper Pivot, DownTrend by Lower Pivot)

//3-Bi-directional Modern (UpTrend by Upper Pivot, DownTrend by Lower Pivot)

//4-Classic by 1st Pivot (Upper or Lower)

//5-Modern by 1st Pivot (Upper or Lower)


//---- input parameters

extern string  UniqueName           =     "D_Box";

extern int     DarvasMode           =           3;    //Darvas Modes (See table above)

extern int     PivotStrength        =           15;    //获取最高最低价格的start 

extern int     RollingPeriod        =           1;    //从第一个bars到第三个bars

extern color   NeutralColor         =      Silver;

extern color   UpTrendColor         =  DodgerBlue;

extern color   DnTrendColor         =       Coral;

extern int     BoxWidth             =           2;

extern int     BoxesMode            =           1;    //0-off,1-on

extern int     ChannelMode          =           0;    //0-off,1-on

extern int     PivotsMode           =           1;    //0-off,1-on

extern int     GhostBoxesMode       =           0;    //0-off,1-on

extern int     SignalMode           =           1;    //0-off,1-on


//---- buffers

double topBox[];

double botBox[];

double pivotHi[];

double pivotLo[];

double upSignal[];

double dnSignal[];

double trend[];


double HiArray[],LoArray[], boxTop[2], boxBottom[2], ghostHeight[2], ghostTop[2], ghostBottom[2], hiPrice[2], loPrice[2];

int    Length, startState[2], confirmState[2], prevState;

string short_name, IndicatorName, name;

datetime prevtime, startTime[2], endTime[2], ghostTime[2], prevTime, confTime, prevGhostTime;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init()

  {

   IndicatorDigits(Digits);

//---- indicator line

   IndicatorBuffers(7);

   SetIndexBuffer(0,  topBox);

   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE);

   SetIndexBuffer(1,  botBox);

   SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_LINE);

   SetIndexBuffer(2, pivotHi);

   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(2,159);

   SetIndexBuffer(3, pivotLo);

   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(3,159);

   SetIndexBuffer(4,upSignal);

   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(4,233);

   SetIndexBuffer(5,dnSignal);

   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(5,234);

   SetIndexBuffer(6,   trend);

//---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label

   IndicatorName = WindowExpertName();

   short_name = IndicatorName+"("+DarvasMode+","+PivotStrength+","+RollingPeriod+")";

   IndicatorShortName(short_name);

   SetIndexLabel(0,"Top of Darvas Box");

   SetIndexLabel(1,"Bottom of Darvas Box");

   SetIndexLabel(2,"Pivot High");

   SetIndexLabel(3,"Pivot Low");

//----

   Length = PivotStrength+2;

   int begin = MathMax(2,Length);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,begin);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,begin);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(2,begin);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(3,begin);


//----

   ArrayResize(HiArray,Length);

   ArrayResize(LoArray,Length);


   return(0);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int deinit()

  {

//----

   deleteObj(UniqueName);


//----

   return(0);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DarvasBoxes_v3                                                   |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start()

  {

   int  shift,k,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();


   if(counted_bars > 0)

      int limit = Bars-counted_bars-1;

   if(counted_bars < 0)

      return(0);

   if(counted_bars ==0)

      limit = Bars-Length;


   if(counted_bars < 1)

     {

      for(int i=0; i<Bars; i++)

        {

         topBox[i]  = EMPTY_VALUE;

         botBox[i]  = EMPTY_VALUE;

         pivotHi[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;

         pivotLo[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;

        }

     }


   _DarvasBoxes(limit,counted_bars);


   WindowRedraw();


   return(0);

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void _DarvasBoxes(int limit,int counted_bars)

  {



   for(int shift=limit; shift>=0; shift--)

     {

      if(prevtime != Time[shift])

        {

         startState[1]   = startState[0];

         confirmState[1] = confirmState[0];

         boxTop[1]       = boxTop[0];

         boxBottom[1]    = boxBottom[0];

         startTime[1]    = startTime[0];

         endTime[1]      = endTime[0];

         ghostHeight[1]  = ghostHeight[0];

         ghostTime[1]    = ghostTime[0];

         ghostTop[1]     = ghostTop[0];

         ghostBottom[1]  = ghostBottom[0];

         hiPrice[1]      = hiPrice[0];

         loPrice[1]      = loPrice[0];

         prevtime        = Time[shift];

        }

     

      for(int j = 0; j < Length; j++)

        {

         HiArray[j] = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,0,PRICE_HIGH,shift+j);

         LoArray[j] = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,0,PRICE_LOW,shift+j);

        }


      double hiBoxPrice = High[shift];

      double loBoxPrice = Low [shift];


      if(DarvasMode == 0 || DarvasMode == 2 || DarvasMode == 4)

        {

         hiPrice[0] = High[shift];

         loPrice[0] = Low[shift];

        }

      else

        {

         hiPrice[0] = Close[shift];

         loPrice[0] = Close[shift];

        }


    

      trend[shift]  = trend[shift+1];

      botBox[shift] = botBox[shift+1];

      topBox[shift] = topBox[shift+1];


      double upPivot = DarvasPivot(HiArray,0,PivotStrength);

      double loPivot = DarvasPivot(LoArray,1,PivotStrength);


      if(PivotsMode > 0)

        {

         pivotHi[shift+PivotStrength] = EMPTY_VALUE;

         pivotLo[shift+PivotStrength] = EMPTY_VALUE;


         if(upPivot > 0)

            pivotHi[shift+PivotStrength] = upPivot;

         if(loPivot > 0)

            pivotLo[shift+PivotStrength] = loPivot;

        }




      startState[0]   = startState[1];

      confirmState[0] = confirmState[1];

      boxTop[0]       = boxTop[1];

      boxBottom[0]    = boxBottom[1];

      startTime[0]    = startTime[1];

      endTime[0]      = endTime[1];

      ghostHeight[0]  = ghostHeight[1];

      ghostTime[0]    = ghostTime[1];

      ghostTop[0]     = ghostTop[1];

      ghostBottom[0]  = ghostBottom[1];



      if(startState[0] == 0)

        {

         bool allPivotVerify = false;


         bool upPivotVerify = upPivot > 0 && shift+PivotStrength == iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,RollingPeriod,shift+PivotStrength);

         bool loPivotVerify = loPivot > 0 && shift+PivotStrength == iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,RollingPeriod,shift+PivotStrength);


         if(DarvasMode < 2)

            allPivotVerify = upPivotVerify;

         else

            if(DarvasMode < 4)

              {

               if(trend[shift] > 0)

                  allPivotVerify = upPivotVerify;

               else

                  allPivotVerify = loPivotVerify;

              }

            else

               allPivotVerify = upPivotVerify || loPivotVerify;


         if(allPivotVerify)

           {

            startTime[0] = Time[shift+PivotStrength];

            if(startTime[0] >= endTime[0])

              {

               if(DarvasMode < 2)

                 {

                  boxTop[0] = upPivot;

                  startState[0] = 1;

                 }

               else

                  if(DarvasMode < 4)

                    {

                     startState[0] = 1;

                     if(trend[shift] > 0)

                        boxTop[0] = upPivot;

                     else

                        boxBottom[0] = loPivot;

                    }

                  else

                    {

                     if(upPivotVerify ||(upPivotVerify && loPivotVerify))

                       {

                        boxTop[0] = upPivot;

                        startState[0] = 1;

                       }

                     else

                       {

                        boxBottom[0] = loPivot;

                        startState[0] =-1;

                       }

                    }


               prevTime      = startTime[0];

               prevState     = startState[0];

              }

           }

        }


      if(startState[0] != 0 && confirmState[0] == 0)

        {

         if(DarvasMode < 2)

           {

            if(upPivot > boxTop[0] || hiBoxPrice > boxTop[0])

              {

               startState[0] = 0;

               startTime[0] = 0;

              }

            else

               if(loPivot > 0 && Time[shift] > startTime[0])

                 {

                  confirmState[0] = 1;

                  boxBottom[0] = loPivot;

                  confTime = Time[shift];

                 }

           }

         else

            if(DarvasMode < 4)

              {


               if(trend[shift] > 0 && (upPivot > boxTop[0] || hiBoxPrice > boxTop[0]))

                 {

                  startState[0] = 0;

                  startTime[0] = 0;

                 }

               else

                  if(trend[shift] < 0 && ((loPivot > 0 && loPivot < boxBottom[0]) || loBoxPrice < boxBottom[0]))

                    {

                     startState[0] = 0;

                     startTime[0] = 0;

                    }

                  else

                     if(Time[shift] > startTime[0])

                       {

                        if(trend[shift] > 0 && loPivot > 0)

                          {

                           confirmState[0] = 1;

                           boxBottom[0] = loPivot;

                           confTime = Time[shift];

                          }

                        else

                           if(trend[shift] < 0 && upPivot > 0)

                             {

                              confirmState[0] = 1;

                              boxTop[0]    = upPivot;

                              confTime = Time[shift];

                             }

                       }

              }

            else

              {

               if(startState[0] > 0 && (upPivot > boxTop[0] || hiBoxPrice > boxTop[0]))

                 {

                  startState[0] = 0;

                  startTime[0] = 0;

                 }

               else

                  if(startState[0] < 0 && ((loPivot > 0 && loPivot < boxBottom[0]) || loBoxPrice < boxBottom[0]))

                    {

                     startState[0] = 0;

                     startTime[0] = 0;

                    }

                  else

                     if(Time[shift] > startTime[0])

                       {

                        if(startState[0] > 0 && loPivot > 0 && confirmState[0] == 0)

                          {

                           confirmState[0] = 1;

                           boxBottom[0] = loPivot;

                           confTime = Time[shift];

                          }

                        else

                           if(startState[0] < 0 && upPivot > 0 && confirmState[0] == 0)

                             {

                              confirmState[0] = 1;

                              boxTop[0]    = upPivot;

                              confTime = Time[shift];

                             }

                       }

              }

        }

      else

         if(startState[0] != 0 && confirmState[0] != 0)

           {

            if(BoxesMode > 0)

              {

               name = UniqueName + " " + TimeToStr(startTime[0]);

               DeleteBox(name);


               if(DarvasMode < 2)

                  PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxTop[0],Time[shift],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);

               else

                  if(DarvasMode < 4)

                    {

                     if(trend[shift] > 0)

                        PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxTop[0],Time[shift],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);

                     else

                        if(trend[shift] < 0)

                           PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxBottom[0],Time[shift],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);

                    }

                  else

                    {

                     if(startState[0] > 0)

                        PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxTop[0],Time[shift],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);

                     else

                        if(startState[0] < 0)

                           PlotBox(name,startTime[0],boxBottom[0],Time[shift],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,NeutralColor,BoxWidth,0);

                    }

              }


            upSignal[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;

            dnSignal[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;


            double gap = 0.5*MathCeil(iATR(NULL,0,14,shift)/Point);


            if(hiPrice[0] > boxTop[0])

              {

               trend[shift]    = 1;

               startState[0]   = 0;

               confirmState[0] = 0;

               endTime[0]      = Time[shift];

               startTime[0]    = 0;

               if(SignalMode > 0)

                  upSignal[shift] = Low [shift] - gap*Point;

              }


            if(loPrice[0] < boxBottom[0])

              {

               trend[shift]    =-1;

               startState[0]   = 0;

               confirmState[0] = 0;

               endTime[0]      = Time[shift];

               startTime[0]    = 0;

               if(SignalMode > 0)

                  dnSignal[shift] = High[shift] + gap*Point;

              }


            if(ChannelMode > 0)

              {

               botBox[shift] = boxBottom[0];

               topBox[shift] = boxTop[0];

              }


            if(endTime[0] != endTime[1])

              {

               if(BoxesMode > 0)

                 {

                  DeleteBox(name);

                  if(trend[shift] > 0)

                    {

                     PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,UpTrendColor,BoxWidth,0);

                     PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,UpTrendColor,BoxWidth,1);

                    }

                  else

                     if(trend[shift] < 0)

                       {

                        if(DarvasMode < 2)

                          {

                           PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,0);

                           PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxTop[0],endTime[0],boxBottom[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,1);

                          }

                        else

                          {

                           PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxBottom[0],endTime[0],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,0);

                           PlotBox(name,prevTime,boxBottom[0],endTime[0],boxTop[0],STYLE_SOLID,DnTrendColor,BoxWidth,1);

                          }

                       }

                 }


               if(GhostBoxesMode > 0)

                 {

                  ghostTime[0]   = endTime[0];

                  ghostHeight[0] = boxTop[0] - boxBottom[0];

                  prevGhostTime  = ghostTime[0];


                  if(trend[shift] > 0)

                    {

                     ghostBottom[0] = boxTop[0];

                     ghostTop[0]    = ghostBottom[0] + ghostHeight[0];

                    }

                  else

                    {

                     ghostTop[0]    = boxBottom[0];

                     ghostBottom[0] = ghostTop[0] - ghostHeight[0];

                    }

                 }

              }

           }

         else

            if(prevState > 0 && prevTime > 0 && confTime == Time[shift])

               DeleteBox(UniqueName+" "+TimeToStr(prevTime));



      if(GhostBoxesMode > 0)

        {

         if(trend[shift] > 0)

           {

            string gname = UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(ghostTime[0]);


            if(confirmState[0] == 0 || (confirmState[0] > 0 && confirmState[1] == 0))

              {

               DeleteBox(gname);

               PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,UpTrendColor,1,0);


               if(hiPrice[0] <= ghostTop[0] && ghostTime[0] == Time[shift])

                  DeleteBox(UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(prevGhostTime));


               if(hiPrice[0] > ghostTop[0] && hiPrice[1] <= ghostTop[1])

                 {

                  PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,UpTrendColor,1,1);


                  ghostTime[0]   = Time[shift];

                  ghostBottom[0] = ghostTop[0];

                  ghostTop[0]    = ghostBottom[0] + ghostHeight[0];

                  prevGhostTime  = ghostTime[0];

                 }

              }


            if(confirmState[0] > 0)

              {


               PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,UpTrendColor,1,1);

              }

           }

         else

           {

            gname = UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(ghostTime[0]);


            if(confirmState[0] == 0 || (confirmState[0] > 0 && confirmState[1] == 0))

              {

               DeleteBox(gname);

               PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,DnTrendColor,1,0);


               if(loPrice[0] >= ghostBottom[0] && ghostTime[0] == Time[shift])

                  DeleteBox(UniqueName+" Ghost "+TimeToStr(prevGhostTime));


               if(loPrice[0] < ghostBottom[0] && loPrice[1] >= ghostBottom[1])

                 {

                  PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,DnTrendColor,1,1);


                  ghostTime[0]   = Time[shift];

                  ghostTop[0]    = ghostBottom[0];

                  ghostBottom[0] = ghostTop[0] - ghostHeight[0];

                  prevGhostTime  = ghostTime[0];

                 }

              }


            if(confirmState[0] > 0)

              {


               PlotBox(gname,ghostTime[0],ghostTop[0],Time[shift],ghostBottom[0],STYLE_DOT,DnTrendColor,1,1);

              }

           }

        }

     }

  }



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double DarvasPivot(double price[],int type,int size)

  {


   double upPivot;


   if(type==0)

      bool condition = ArrayMaximum(price,0,0) == size;

   else

      condition = ArrayMinimum(price,0,0) == size;


   if(condition)

      upPivot = price[size];

   else

      upPivot=0;


   return(upPivot);

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PlotBox(string name,datetime time1,double value1, datetime time2,double value2,int style,color clr,double width,int mode)

  {


   if(mode == 0)

     {

      ObjectCreate(name+" 1H",OBJ_TREND,0,time1,value1,time2,value1);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_RAY,false);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_BACK,true);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1H",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);


      ObjectCreate(name+" 1V",OBJ_TREND,0,time1,value1,time1,value2);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_RAY,false);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_BACK,true);

      ObjectSet(name+" 1V",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);


      ObjectCreate(name+" 2H",OBJ_TREND,0,time1,value2,time2,value2);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_RAY,false);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_BACK,true);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2H",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

     }


   if(mode == 1)

     {

      ObjectCreate(name+" 2V",OBJ_TREND,0,time2,value1,time2,value2);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_RAY,false);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_BACK,true);

      ObjectSet(name+" 2V",OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

     }

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void DeleteBox(string name)

  {

   ObjectDelete(name+" 1H");

   ObjectDelete(name+" 2H");

   ObjectDelete(name+" 1V");

   ObjectDelete(name+" 2V");

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool deleteObj(string name)

  {

   bool result = false;


   int length = StringLen(name);

   for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)

     {

      string objName = ObjectName(i);

      if(StringSubstr(objName,0,length) == name)

        {

         ObjectDelete(objName);

         result = true;

        }

     }


   return(result);

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


 

你这个代码太长了我就不看了，直接给参考建议

去检查指标的初始值，可以给它一个初值的空值/0，那获取的指一般就对了。

指标有其他问题另说，不在讨论范围自己去改自己的指标就是了。

 

你應該接貼上原碼 標示出你要的問題 

這麼長 看不懂 也不知道你要調的是哪個東西

 
Hung Wen Lin:

你應該接貼上原碼 標示出你要的問題 

這麼長 看不懂 也不知道你要調的是哪個東西

 仅仅是调用  iCustom，   double val00=iCustom(NULL, 0, "zlwboxs",3,9,1,1,1);    应该还是指标的问题

 
alibabababa:

 仅仅是调用  iCustom，   double val00=iCustom(NULL, 0, "zlwboxs",3,9,1,1,1);    应该还是指标的问题

開啟數據視窗 將由標定在要調用的K線位置 看看是不是你要調用的數據

這是觀察數據最直接的方法 有可能跟你想調用的佔存位置錯的

 

代碼一推的錯誤 想幫你解決 還要先排錯

你還是附上能用的代碼在弄吧

你這樣貼代碼 網管的很快就會把帖刪了的

