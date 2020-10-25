求助,MT5工具里市场没有了
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.06 06:51
You should login to Community tab in Metatrader using your forum login (not by your email) and your forum password (not your email).
Besides, Internet Explorer the latest version should be installed on computer (Market tab is using Internet Explirer; I am having Internet Explorer the version 11 installed on my computer).
同一台电脑，在MT4中显示市场，可以登录使用，但在MT5中不显示，无法使用，用的账号(xixi0925)登录。不是邮箱
检查防火墙，杀毒软件，以及代理设置，基本就是这块问题
Check the firewall, anti-virus software, and proxy settings, this is basically the problem
Yes.
Also - check Internet Explorer (it should be installed on your computer by the latest version; I am having the version 11).
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48
I just discovered about how to fix it:
go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:
And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -
So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).
