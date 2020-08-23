哪里有MT4帮助文件的中文版？
Metaeditor comes with an English version. How can there be a Chinese version? Which hero sent me one, thank you.
MT4 N多年前有中文的幫助文件
但是翻譯的不好 加上版面都已經更新很多了 已經不適用
MT5自帶中文的幫助文件 把語言改成中文就可以
看了下MT5的中文，大约可以，MT5和MT4有哪些不同呢？
谢谢你，版主
你是能看懂我的中文？还是没看懂我的本意？
There is Chinese version:
I do not understand Chinese.
I understand Russian and English (I am moderator from English forum and Russian forum; I am not moderating this Chinese forum).
We all can use this feature to post on the forum and to read the posts:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/13383
交易時差不多 不過MT5功能多了很多
編碼時MT5麻煩了很多 但是應用性也高出了許多
具體哪些不同 一時間就說不完了
如果你有編成的功力 就直接用MT5
如果是新學習 建議從MT4開始會比較容易入手
就我個人的意見 還是用MT4比較方便 MT5隔三差五的更新 幾乎一天一更 很惱人的
我不是專業編程 但是也摸索了有七八年 有問題可以多多交流
