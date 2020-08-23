哪里有MT4帮助文件的中文版？

metaeditor自带的是英文版的，哪有中文版的，哪个大侠发我一个，谢谢。

 
chinayesky:

There is Chinese version:

 

MT4 N多年前有中文的幫助文件

但是翻譯的不好 加上版面都已經更新很多了 已經不適用

MT5自帶中文的幫助文件 把語言改成中文就可以

 

看了下MT5的中文，大约可以，MT5和MT4有哪些不同呢？


Hung Wen Lin:

MT4 N多年前有中文的幫助文件

但是翻譯的不好 加上版面都已經更新很多了 已經不適用

MT5自帶中文的幫助文件 把語言改成中文就可以

 

谢谢你，版主

你是能看懂我的中文？还是没看懂我的本意？

Sergey Golubev:
There is Chinese version:

 
chinayesky:

I do not understand Chinese.
I understand Russian and English (I am moderator from English forum and Russian forum; I am not moderating this Chinese forum).

We all can use this feature to post on the forum and to read the posts:
chinayesky:

看了下MT5的中文，大约可以，MT5和MT4有哪些不同呢？


交易時差不多 不過MT5功能多了很多

編碼時MT5麻煩了很多 但是應用性也高出了許多

具體哪些不同 一時間就說不完了

如果你有編成的功力 就直接用MT5

如果是新學習 建議從MT4開始會比較容易入手

就我個人的意見 還是用MT4比較方便 MT5隔三差五的更新 幾乎一天一更 很惱人的

我不是專業編程 但是也摸索了有七八年 有問題可以多多交流

