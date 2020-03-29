我买了个信号,但使用后提示这个,哪位大神可以解答一下?谢谢
可以跟单，只是最大手数不一样，除非信号开个最大手数，你这边就开不了。
谢谢了朋友，怎么可能跟到100手
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol USDJPY, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol NZDUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol USDCHF, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol AUDNZD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol AUDUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol NZDJPY, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol EURAUD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol USDCAD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol EURJPY, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol GBPJPY, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
2020.03.22 17:10:36.502 '5004889': Signal - different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 100.00
你好朋友 我也是你这问题，
问下你的解决了么？我这换了俩平台了都不行，是这个跟单有平台限制么？
