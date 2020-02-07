急救：这是什么状况？
Kai Jun Zheng:
Obviously logged in, why can the following situation occur?
I bought an EA in the market, but I can't log in to MQL5 on the client. Solve!
Thank you for your help! !! !! !!
MT4?
- Check your login and password (some people are doing mistakes while typing);
- Metatrader is using Internet Explorer - you need to have or to install Internet Explorere the latest version; I am having Internet Explorer version 9 on Windows 8.1 and version 11 on Windows 10;
- recover your password (it helps in some cases)
- do not use Chinese letters in password,
- and so on (change computer for example).
我的也是这样啊 买了信号，在软件客户端登录不上社区账户，请求帮助
Shi Qi Chen:
It ’s the same for me. I bought a signal, I ca n’t log in to the community account in the software client, ask for help
It ’s the same for me. I bought a signal, I ca n’t log in to the community account in the software client, ask for help
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.25 06:22
谢尔盖·古鲁贝夫（ Sergey Golubev） ，2020.01.25 06:22
MT4？
- 检查您的用户名和密码（有些人在输入时出错）；
- Metatrader使用Internet Explorer-您需要安装或安装最新版本的Internet Explorer，我在Windows 8.1上具有Internet Explorer版本9，在Windows 10上具有Internet Explorer版本11；
- 恢复密码（在某些情况下有帮助- https://www.mql5.com/zh/auth_forgotten
- 请勿在密码中使用中文字母，
- 等等（例如，更换计算机）。
Kai Jun Zheng:现在整明白了，在此告诉大家，市场购买的商品需要在翻墙后才能使用，比如你购买了vps后也可以在市场上下载够使用，再不明白的加我！
明明登陆了啊，可为何会出现下列的状况？
在市场买了个EA，可始终在客户端登陆不了MQL5，求解！
谢谢大神们帮帮忙！！！！
Sergey Golubev:
Thank you, and finally found the problem: you must use an external network to log in and install, currently in use, thank you!
