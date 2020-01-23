請問訊號可以轉移嗎?
買了訊號，可是第一個帳號設定錯了，想再開一個新帳號使用舊訊號，有方法嗎?
Youuncle Bob:
I bought a signal, but the first account is set incorrectly. I want to open a new account to use the old signal. Is there a way?
I bought a signal, but the first account is set incorrectly. I want to open a new account to use the old signal. Is there a way?
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account here (once a week only): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
您可以在这里将信号订阅转移到另一个交易账户（仅一周一次）： https : //www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
-------------
You can move your VPS subscription too.
您也可以移动VPS订阅。