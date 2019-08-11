mql4中文帮助手册
请问，哪里有mql4中文帮助手册
https://docs.mql4.com/cn
gjqing101:
用中文版的MT4打开一个mql4源文件，然后在MetaEditor中的帮助菜单下可以打开mql4的中文的帮助手册和参考手册
Lin Luo:
我花了差不多一年的时间，用翻译的方式。