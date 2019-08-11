mql4中文帮助手册

新评论
 
请问，哪里有mql4中文帮助手册
 
https://docs.mql4.com/cn
MQL4参考
MQL4参考
  • docs.mql4.com
MetaQuotes Language 4 (MQL4) is a built-in language for programming trading strategies. This language is developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. based on their long experience in the creation of online trading platforms. Using this language, you can create your own Expert Advisors that make trading management automated and are perfectly suitable...
 
gjqing101:
请问，哪里有mql4中文帮助手册

用中文版的MT4打开一个mql4源文件，然后在MetaEditor中的帮助菜单下可以打开mql4的中文的帮助手册和参考手册

 

我花了差不多一年的时间，用翻译的方式。

1 2

 
Lin Luo:

我花了差不多一年的时间，用翻译的方式。


能发一份共享下吗
新评论