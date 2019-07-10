请问为什么我已注册成为卖家，但是发布的信号却无法被搜索到？
请问为什么我已注册成为卖家，但是发布的信号却无法被搜索到？在我的信号公共信号这栏里没有，只有所有信号这栏里才有。而且在信号市场无法被搜索到
1. The subscription is prohibited if the drawdown is more than 30%.
You can look at the warning message made by the automated working robot on the left side of your signal:
When you improve your trading style so the automated warning robot will delete this warning message, and automated ranking robot will rank your signal and make it available for subscription.
2. The other reason is the following:
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4/MT5 signal tab or search. Be patient.
因为你的信号不够稳定，所以显示不出来，什么时候你的信号足够稳定了就可以显示了