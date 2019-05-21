我在MQL5上购买的指标怎么一从新启动MT4就没了 还要从新下载 谁能帮帮我
从新启动MT4就没有了， 点指标没反应 怎么办 大哥 跟开发者说话沟通太费劲了 听不明白 不是一个国家的 - -
2019.05.20 20:51:51.022 cannot load 'C:\Users\mac\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\98A82F92176B73A2100FCD1F8ABD7255\MQL4\indicators\Market\PipFinite Trend PRO.ex4'
这是MT4上日志的内容
指标不能读取 - - 不知道怎么办 请求高手帮助
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
