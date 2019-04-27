the data of my signal is not right, the return of last month is -100%, that's not right
1. You created this signal today, but the statistics is refreshed once in a day after midnight GMT time -
2. Withdrawal from your account and deposit to your account.
All the statistics are calculated with your initial deposit on the day of the signal created -
So, if you start your signal with 400 USD - it means that all your statistics will be calculated based on this 400 USD.
It was about -100%.
But as I said - all the stats are recalculated after midnight so check your stats on Monday for example.
3. About rating of the signal and so on.
You can look at the warning messages on the left side of the signal page:
Those warning messages are made by automatic warning robot. Most of those warnings are made by monthly.
If you improve your trading stile (if you improve everything related to those warnings) so the automatic warning robot will delete those warning messages in the next month (look at the imag e above), and automatic rating robot will rate your signal.
There is no any automatic speaking robot. And because of that - I had to asnwer to same questions many times in a day.
It may be good for MetaQuotes to create automatic speaking robot (because the robot will never get tired).
无法复制
Eleni Anna Branou ，2018.12.09 09:44
MQL5信号数据库或MT4信号选项卡或搜索中未公开新的未分级和未分级信号。耐心点。
Besides, it is something which every signal provide should know:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2017.05.04 17:53You should understand that Signals with such a huge growth do not live long. Therefore, such growths are ignored to protect potential subscribers.
about drawdown - reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
