谁会编EA的看一下 （ 有图，源代码）

 为什么测试停止会出上面的黑色箭头？有谁可以把上面黑色箭头的点做成EA呢？如果可以这样做出来的头皮EA成攻率那不就是很高吗？ 

下面这是指标的源代码 ，有谁可以把这个改成EA 谁会的帮我编也下呀谢谢！（还有就是声明：这是别的编的不是我本人）

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                 signallength.mq4 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright ?2009, Vladimir Hlystov"

#property link      "駇illion@narod.ru"

extern color Color_resistance = Orange;

extern color Color_support     = Aqua;

extern int Set=4,

           time_set=10;

int X1u,X2u,X3u,X1d,X2d,X3d,bar_1u,bar_2u,bar_3u,bar_1d,bar_2d,bar_3d,time_period,

    X1g,X2g,per;

double Y1vg,Y2vg,Y1ng,Y2ng,Y1u,Y2u,Y3u,Y1d,Y2d,Y3d;

double channel_width;

extern bool delete_segments = true;//delete segments after the period change

#property indicator_chart_window

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init()

{

   per=Period();

   return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int deinit()

{

   ObjectDelete("Resistance line");

   ObjectDelete("Support line");

   del("Crossing ");

   if (delete_segments==true) del("border");

   return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start()

{

   while(true)

   {

      if (time_period!=Time[0])

      {

         if (bar_3u != find_fractal(0, 1) || (ObjectFind("Resistance line")!=0))   

         {

         Print("1="+1);

            bar_3u = find_fractal(0,     1);

            bar_2u = find_fractal(bar_3u,-1);

            bar_1u = find_fractal(bar_2u, 1);

            X1u=Time[bar_1u];Y1u=High[bar_1u];X2u=Time[bar_3u];Y2u=High[bar_3u];

            ObjectDelete("Resistance line");

            ObjectCreate("Resistance line", OBJ_TREND, 0,X1u,Y1u,X2u,Y2u);

            ObjectSet   ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_resistance); 

            ObjectSet   ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);    

            ObjectSet   ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);           

            ObjectSet   ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_BACK,  true);        

            ObjectSet   ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_RAY,   true);

            draw_borders(Color_resistance,X1u,Y1u,X2u,Y2u);

         }

         //-----------------------------------------------------------------------

         if (bar_3d != find_fractal(0,-1) || (ObjectFind("Support line")!=0))

         {

         Print("1="+2);

            bar_3d = find_fractal(0,    -1);

            bar_2d = find_fractal(bar_3d, 1);

            bar_1d = find_fractal(bar_2d,-1);

            X1d=Time[bar_1d];Y1d=Low[bar_1d];X2d=Time[bar_3d];Y2d=Low[bar_3d];

            ObjectDelete("Support line");

            ObjectCreate("Support line", OBJ_TREND, 0,X1d,Y1d,X2d,Y2d);

            ObjectSet   ("Support line", OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_support);

            ObjectSet   ("Support line", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);

            ObjectSet   ("Support line", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);

            ObjectSet   ("Support line", OBJPROP_BACK,  true);    

            ObjectSet   ("Support line", OBJPROP_RAY,   true);

            draw_borders(Color_support,X1d,Y1d,X2d,Y2d);

         }

         //-----------------------------------------------------------------------

         int d=0;

         int    X_1,X_2;

         double Y_1,Y_2;

         color COLOR;

         for(int n=ObjectsTotal()-1; n>=0; n--) 

         {

            string Obj_N=ObjectName(n);

            if (StringFind(Obj_N,"border",0)!=-1 && ObjectType(Obj_N)==OBJ_TREND)

            // we have found an object - trend for calculation of the approach

            {

               X_1 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_TIME1); 

               X_2 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_TIME2); 

               if (X_1==X_2) {ObjectDelete(Obj_N);continue;}

               Y_1 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_PRICE1);

               Y_2 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_PRICE2);

               COLOR= ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_COLOR);

               // drawing the control zone (Obj_N, COLOR, X_1,Y_1,X_2,Y_2);

               if (X_1<=Time[0] && X_2>=Time[0])//it's in the time range

               {

                  X3d=Time[0];Y3d=Y_1+(Y_2-Y_1)*(X3d-X_1)/(X_2-X_1);// line equation

                  //Comment((Y3d-Bid)/Point);

                  if (MathAbs(Y3d-Bid)/Point < Set)

                  { 

                     if (COLOR==Color_resistance)//Lower border

                           {d=-1;break;}

                     else  {d= 1;break;}

                  }

               }

            }

         }

         //-----------------------------------------------------------------------

         if (d!=0)

         {

            ObjectCreate("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],Bid,0,0,0,0);

            ObjectSet   ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);

            if (d==1)

          

            {

               ObjectSet   ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,233);

               ObjectSet   ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_support);    // Color   

               Alert(Symbol()+"Crossing the border of support "+Obj_N);

            }

            else

            {

          

               ObjectSet   ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,234);

               ObjectSet   ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_resistance);    // Color

               Alert(Symbol()+"Crossing the border of resistance "+Obj_N);

            }

            time_period=Time[0];

         }

      }

      if ((ObjectFind("Lower border "+string_period(per))==0)&&(ObjectFind("Upper border "+string_period(per))==0)) 

         return(0);

      else 

      {

         ObjectDelete("Resistance line");

         ObjectDelete("Support line");

         time_period=Time[1];

      }

   }

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int find_fractal(int bar, int UP_DN)

{

   while(true)//looking for 1 fractal after bar

   {

      bar++;

      if (UP_DN == 1 && iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_UPPER, bar) != 0) return(bar);

      if (UP_DN ==-1 && iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_LOWER, bar) != 0) return(bar);

   } 

   return(0);  

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int del(string Ob)

{

   for(int n=ObjectsTotal()-1; n>=0; n--) 

   {

      string Obj_Name=ObjectName(n);

      if (StringFind(Obj_Name,Ob,0) != -1) ObjectDelete(Obj_Name);

   }

   return;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string string_period(int p)

{  switch(p)

   {  case 1    : return("M_1"); break;  //1 min

      case 5    : return("M_5"); break;  //5 min

      case 15   : return("M15"); break; //15 min

      case 30   : return("M30"); break; //30 min

      case 60   : return("H 1"); break;  //1 hour

      case 240  : return("H_4"); break;  //4 hours

      case 1440 : return("D_1"); break;  //1 day

      case 10080: return("W_1"); break;  //1 week

      case 43200: return("MN1"); break; //1 month

   }return("period error");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int draw_borders(color COLOR,int X1,double Y1,int X2,double Y2)

{

   string Name = "border "+string_period(per);

   if (COLOR==Color_resistance) Name = "Upper "+Name;

   if (COLOR==Color_support)     Name = "Lower " +Name;

   if (ObjectFind(Name)==0) return; //If the object exists

   X1g=Time[0];X2g=Time[0]+per*60*time_set;

   if (COLOR==Color_resistance) {Y1vg=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X1g-X1)/(X2-X1);Y2vg=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X2g-X1)/(X2-X1);

                                  ObjectCreate(Name, OBJ_TREND, 0,X1g,Y1vg,X2g,Y2vg);}

   if (COLOR==Color_support)     {Y1ng=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X1g-X1)/(X2-X1);Y2ng=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X2g-X1)/(X2-X1);

                                  ObjectCreate(Name, OBJ_TREND, 0,X1g,Y1ng,X2g,Y2ng);}

   ObjectSet   (Name, OBJPROP_COLOR, COLOR);

   ObjectSet   (Name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);

   ObjectSet   (Name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 4);

   ObjectSet   (Name, OBJPROP_BACK,  false);

   ObjectSet   (Name, OBJPROP_RAY,   false);

   return;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

  
上面指标的代码中设置了穿越支撑线阻力线画箭头。你测试后的这些箭头你看下是不是你EA中画的？

另外，添加代码请用SRC 按钮，或者ctl+alt+M。

要写成EA请带job版找开发者。 

 
luenbo:

上面指标的代码中设置了穿越支撑线阻力线画箭头。你测试后的这些箭头你看下是不是你EA中画的？

另外，添加代码请用SRC 按钮，或者ctl+alt+M。

要写成EA请带job版找开发者。 

你所指的这个是程序画的，但是我上面图片那些 箭头好像不是程序画出来的，我也不知道怎么出来的。
 
xiaoyou:
你所指的这个是程序画的，但是我上面图片那些 箭头好像不是程序画出来的，我也不知道怎么出来的。

源代码是一个指标，里面有代码设置了穿越支撑线阻力线画箭头。但是箭头的样式（217、218）和指标中的样式（233、234）不同。截图是EA测试结果， 因此你看下你的EA。。。是否还有其他画箭头的逻辑，ok? 

 

 
版主你好，我是信号提供者，我的信号账户已于2014,03,28登录至MQL5网站，在2014,04,28开始收费：50.00积分/月,截止到2014.05.20时有5个客户订阅，为何，我没有收到任何积分呢？
 
版主你好,在MT5里下载的EA,为什么在回测中可以，但在账户里怎么不工作呢？什么原因？谢谢
 
gzd811:
版主你好,在MT5里下载的EA,为什么在回测中可以，但在账户里怎么不工作呢？什么原因？谢谢
这个你要把信息日志拿出来看一下。
