谁会编EA的看一下 （ 有图，源代码）
if (d==1) { ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,233); ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_support); // Color Alert(Symbol()+"Crossing the border of support "+Obj_N); } else { ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,234); ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_resistance); // Color Alert(Symbol()+"Crossing the border of resistance "+Obj_N); }
上面指标的代码中设置了穿越支撑线阻力线画箭头。你测试后的这些箭头你看下是不是你EA中画的？
另外，添加代码请用SRC 按钮，或者ctl+alt+M。
要写成EA请带job版找开发者。
luenbo:你所指的这个是程序画的，但是我上面图片那些 箭头好像不是程序画出来的，我也不知道怎么出来的。
版主你好，我是信号提供者，我的信号账户已于2014,03,28登录至MQL5网站，在2014,04,28开始收费：50.00积分/月,截止到2014.05.20时有5个客户订阅，为何，我没有收到任何积分呢？
版主你好,在MT5里下载的EA,为什么在回测中可以，但在账户里怎么不工作呢？什么原因？谢谢
gzd811:这个你要把信息日志拿出来看一下。
为什么测试停止会出上面的黑色箭头？有谁可以把上面黑色箭头的点做成EA呢？如果可以这样做出来的头皮EA成攻率那不就是很高吗？
下面这是指标的源代码 ，有谁可以把这个改成EA 谁会的帮我编也下呀谢谢！（还有就是声明：这是别的编的不是我本人）
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| signallength.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright ?2009, Vladimir Hlystov"
#property link "駇illion@narod.ru"
extern color Color_resistance = Orange;
extern color Color_support = Aqua;
extern int Set=4,
time_set=10;
int X1u,X2u,X3u,X1d,X2d,X3d,bar_1u,bar_2u,bar_3u,bar_1d,bar_2d,bar_3d,time_period,
X1g,X2g,per;
double Y1vg,Y2vg,Y1ng,Y2ng,Y1u,Y2u,Y3u,Y1d,Y2d,Y3d;
double channel_width;
extern bool delete_segments = true;//delete segments after the period change
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
per=Period();
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
ObjectDelete("Resistance line");
ObjectDelete("Support line");
del("Crossing ");
if (delete_segments==true) del("border");
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
while(true)
{
if (time_period!=Time[0])
{
if (bar_3u != find_fractal(0, 1) || (ObjectFind("Resistance line")!=0))
{
Print("1="+1);
bar_3u = find_fractal(0, 1);
bar_2u = find_fractal(bar_3u,-1);
bar_1u = find_fractal(bar_2u, 1);
X1u=Time[bar_1u];Y1u=High[bar_1u];X2u=Time[bar_3u];Y2u=High[bar_3u];
ObjectDelete("Resistance line");
ObjectCreate("Resistance line", OBJ_TREND, 0,X1u,Y1u,X2u,Y2u);
ObjectSet ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_resistance);
ObjectSet ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
ObjectSet ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);
ObjectSet ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_BACK, true);
ObjectSet ("Resistance line", OBJPROP_RAY, true);
draw_borders(Color_resistance,X1u,Y1u,X2u,Y2u);
}
//-----------------------------------------------------------------------
if (bar_3d != find_fractal(0,-1) || (ObjectFind("Support line")!=0))
{
Print("1="+2);
bar_3d = find_fractal(0, -1);
bar_2d = find_fractal(bar_3d, 1);
bar_1d = find_fractal(bar_2d,-1);
X1d=Time[bar_1d];Y1d=Low[bar_1d];X2d=Time[bar_3d];Y2d=Low[bar_3d];
ObjectDelete("Support line");
ObjectCreate("Support line", OBJ_TREND, 0,X1d,Y1d,X2d,Y2d);
ObjectSet ("Support line", OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_support);
ObjectSet ("Support line", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH);
ObjectSet ("Support line", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);
ObjectSet ("Support line", OBJPROP_BACK, true);
ObjectSet ("Support line", OBJPROP_RAY, true);
draw_borders(Color_support,X1d,Y1d,X2d,Y2d);
}
//-----------------------------------------------------------------------
int d=0;
int X_1,X_2;
double Y_1,Y_2;
color COLOR;
for(int n=ObjectsTotal()-1; n>=0; n--)
{
string Obj_N=ObjectName(n);
if (StringFind(Obj_N,"border",0)!=-1 && ObjectType(Obj_N)==OBJ_TREND)
// we have found an object - trend for calculation of the approach
{
X_1 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_TIME1);
X_2 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_TIME2);
if (X_1==X_2) {ObjectDelete(Obj_N);continue;}
Y_1 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_PRICE1);
Y_2 = ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_PRICE2);
COLOR= ObjectGet(Obj_N, OBJPROP_COLOR);
// drawing the control zone (Obj_N, COLOR, X_1,Y_1,X_2,Y_2);
if (X_1<=Time[0] && X_2>=Time[0])//it's in the time range
{
X3d=Time[0];Y3d=Y_1+(Y_2-Y_1)*(X3d-X_1)/(X_2-X_1);// line equation
//Comment((Y3d-Bid)/Point);
if (MathAbs(Y3d-Bid)/Point < Set)
{
if (COLOR==Color_resistance)//Lower border
{d=-1;break;}
else {d= 1;break;}
}
}
}
}
//-----------------------------------------------------------------------
if (d!=0)
{
ObjectCreate("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJ_ARROW,0,Time[0],Bid,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_WIDTH, 0);
if (d==1)
{
ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,233);
ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_support); // Color
Alert(Symbol()+"Crossing the border of support "+Obj_N);
}
else
{
ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,234);
ObjectSet ("Crossing "+Obj_N+" "+Time[0], OBJPROP_COLOR, Color_resistance); // Color
Alert(Symbol()+"Crossing the border of resistance "+Obj_N);
}
time_period=Time[0];
}
}
if ((ObjectFind("Lower border "+string_period(per))==0)&&(ObjectFind("Upper border "+string_period(per))==0))
return(0);
else
{
ObjectDelete("Resistance line");
ObjectDelete("Support line");
time_period=Time[1];
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int find_fractal(int bar, int UP_DN)
{
while(true)//looking for 1 fractal after bar
{
bar++;
if (UP_DN == 1 && iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_UPPER, bar) != 0) return(bar);
if (UP_DN ==-1 && iFractals(NULL, 0, MODE_LOWER, bar) != 0) return(bar);
}
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int del(string Ob)
{
for(int n=ObjectsTotal()-1; n>=0; n--)
{
string Obj_Name=ObjectName(n);
if (StringFind(Obj_Name,Ob,0) != -1) ObjectDelete(Obj_Name);
}
return;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string string_period(int p)
{ switch(p)
{ case 1 : return("M_1"); break; //1 min
case 5 : return("M_5"); break; //5 min
case 15 : return("M15"); break; //15 min
case 30 : return("M30"); break; //30 min
case 60 : return("H 1"); break; //1 hour
case 240 : return("H_4"); break; //4 hours
case 1440 : return("D_1"); break; //1 day
case 10080: return("W_1"); break; //1 week
case 43200: return("MN1"); break; //1 month
}return("period error");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int draw_borders(color COLOR,int X1,double Y1,int X2,double Y2)
{
string Name = "border "+string_period(per);
if (COLOR==Color_resistance) Name = "Upper "+Name;
if (COLOR==Color_support) Name = "Lower " +Name;
if (ObjectFind(Name)==0) return; //If the object exists
X1g=Time[0];X2g=Time[0]+per*60*time_set;
if (COLOR==Color_resistance) {Y1vg=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X1g-X1)/(X2-X1);Y2vg=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X2g-X1)/(X2-X1);
ObjectCreate(Name, OBJ_TREND, 0,X1g,Y1vg,X2g,Y2vg);}
if (COLOR==Color_support) {Y1ng=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X1g-X1)/(X2-X1);Y2ng=Y1+(Y2-Y1)*(X2g-X1)/(X2-X1);
ObjectCreate(Name, OBJ_TREND, 0,X1g,Y1ng,X2g,Y2ng);}
ObjectSet (Name, OBJPROP_COLOR, COLOR);
ObjectSet (Name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
ObjectSet (Name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 4);
ObjectSet (Name, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
ObjectSet (Name, OBJPROP_RAY, false);
return;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+