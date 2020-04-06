MT5无法连接网络，如何解决？
Jiamin Huang:
Other programs can access the network normally, but MT5 cannot connect
System win10 64 bit
The log shows that the network cannot connect
Sergey Golubev:
it shows this
创建另一个模拟账户（许多经纪人提出模拟账户;您可以使用一个Metatrader实例创建任意数量的模拟账户）。
----------
Create the other demo account (many brokers are proposing demo accounts; you can use one Metatrader instance to create as many demo accounts as you want).
And check your internet connection.
刚才解决这个问题
相同的安装包，在两台电脑上安装，一台无法登陆服务器，显示0kb
最后解决方案是打开系统的网络设置--更改网络设置--网络重置
重启电脑，登陆成功！
Rui Chen:I do not know ..
As far as I know - epayments does not work (at least - for me).
If it is related to mql5 forum account so - ask service desk https://www.mql5.com/zh/contact but please, do not expect quick reply from them (because the service desk people are the developers of Metatrader, and they are estimating their own priority to reply on the questions sorry).
