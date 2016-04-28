指标: Aroon Indicator 新评论 MetaQuotes 2006.04.13 22:32 Aroon Indicator:Famous AROON Indicator, though someone will need itAuthor: cubei.info [删除] 2011.02.16 05:48 #1 林焕才2011年2月16日阅，谢谢提供 wenyang1 2016.04.28 02:55 #2 谢谢老师分享，老师您能不能做个macd金叉死叉和背离视听预警呀！先谢谢老师了。我的邮箱：1075692636@qq.com 新评论 您错过了交易机会： 免费交易应用程序 8,000+信号可供复制 探索金融市场的经济新闻 注册 登录 拉丁字符（不带空格） 密码将被发送至该邮箱 发生错误 使用 Google 登录 您同意网站政策和使用条款 如果您没有帐号，请注册 可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。 请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。 忘记您的登录名/密码？ 使用 Google 登录
Aroon Indicator:
Author: cubei.info