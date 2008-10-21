专家: Improve
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Cashmachine.mq4 | //| Copyright ?2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.metaquotes.net/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright ?2008, Mark Johnson." #property link "mark.johnson.uk@hotmail.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ extern int TakeProfit=100; extern string Base="EURUSD"; extern string Hedge="USDCHF"; extern int EMAShortPeriod=24; extern int EMALongPeriod=62; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Lets start trading | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { double FastEMA=0, SlowEMA=0, RSI=0, CorDiff=0; if( TotalProfit() > TakeProfit ) { CloseOrders(); } if( Day() > 5 || ( Day() == 5 && Hour() > 18 ) ) { return(0); } FastEMA = iMA(Base,0,EMAShortPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); SlowEMA = iMA(Base,0,EMALongPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); RSI = iRSI(Base,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0); CorDiff = Cor(Base,Hedge); if( OrdersTotal() == 0 ) { if( FastEMA-SlowEMA > 0 && RSI <= 30 && CorDiff < 0 ) { if( IsTradeAllowed() ) { OrderSend(Base,OP_BUY,LotsOptimized(),MarketInfo(Base,MODE_ASK),3,0,0,Base,255,0,CLR_NONE); OrderSend(Hedge,OP_BUY,LotsOptimized(),MarketInfo(Hedge,MODE_ASK),3,0,0,Hedge,255,0,CLR_NONE); } } if( FastEMA-SlowEMA < 0 && RSI >= 70 && CorDiff < 0 ) { if( IsTradeAllowed() ) { OrderSend(Base,OP_SELL,LotsOptimized(),MarketInfo(Base,MODE_BID),3,0,0,Base,255,0,CLR_NONE); OrderSend(Hedge,OP_SELL,LotsOptimized(),MarketInfo(Hedge,MODE_BID),3,0,0,Hedge,255,0,CLR_NONE); } } } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CLOSE ORDERS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CloseOrders() { if( IsTradeAllowed() ) { for(int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES) ) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_SPREAD), CLR_NONE); } } } RefreshRates(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CORRELATION | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double symboldif(string symbol, int shift) { return(iClose(symbol, 1440, shift) - iMA(symbol, 1440, Period(), 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double powdif(double val) { return(MathPow(val, 2)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double u(double val1, double val2) { return((val1*val2)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Cor(string base, string hedge) { double u1 = 0, l1 = 0, s1 = 0; for(int i = Period() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { u1 += u(symboldif(base, i), symboldif(hedge, i)); l1 += powdif(symboldif(base, i)); s1 += powdif(symboldif(hedge, i)); } if(l1*s1 > 0) return(u1 / MathSqrt(l1*s1)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TOTAL PROFIT | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double TotalProfit() { double MyCurrentProfit = 0; for(int cnt = 0; cnt < OrdersTotal(); cnt++) { OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); MyCurrentProfit += (OrderProfit() + OrderSwap()); } return(MyCurrentProfit); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| LOTS OPTIMIZED | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double LotsOptimized() { double Lots = 0; Lots = NormalizeDouble( AccountFreeMargin() / 100000, 1 ); if( Lots < 0.1 ) Lots = 0.1; return( Lots ); }
