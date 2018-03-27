信号账户收益统计方式谁知道？Who knows the signaling account income statistics?

我的信号账户在MQL5上只有最近3个月的收益统计，更早时间的收益没有统计在一起，有人知道是怎么回事吗？

My signal account on MQL5 is only the last 3 months of earnings statistics, the earlier time earnings are not counted together, someone knows what is going on?

 
LongJun Xiong:

mql5上好像只记录开始正式发布信号之后的数据

 
LongJun Xiong:

2018.1.31号，你才挂到mql5的。

之前的数据mql5不会进行分析，貌似做这些统计会浪费很多资源，因为要去对比相同时间（货币兑走势，仓位，算回撤，资金占比等）

但收益率会统计出来，目前你的信号1288%，mql5排名第二位。



No. 2018.1.31, you join to mql5 signal plat.

Before the data mql5 will not be analyzed, seemingly doing these statistics will waste a lot of resources, because it is necessary to compare the same time currency price, position, drawdown, the dispost load, etc.)

But the rate of return will be calculated. At present, your signal is 1288%, and mql5 ranks is second.
 
LongJun Xiong:

