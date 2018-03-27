信号账户收益统计方式谁知道？Who knows the signaling account income statistics?
我的信号账户在MQL5上只有最近3个月的收益统计，更早时间的收益没有统计在一起，有人知道是怎么回事吗？
My signal account on MQL5 is only the last 3 months of earnings statistics, the earlier time earnings are not counted together, someone knows what is going on?
mql5上好像只记录开始正式发布信号之后的数据
2018.1.31号，你才挂到mql5的。
之前的数据mql5不会进行分析，貌似做这些统计会浪费很多资源，因为要去对比相同时间（货币兑走势，仓位，算回撤，资金占比等）
但收益率会统计出来，目前你的信号1288%，mql5排名第二位。
