GitHub现已支持MQL5和MQL4语言
此外，在TIOBE语言人气指数排名中：http://www.tiobe.com/tiobe-index/，MQL4（当然也包括MQL5，因为这两种语言被索引作者视为一种MQL4语言）的排名已经上升到41位。
我们荣幸的宣布最大的Git托管服务之一GitHub 现已官方支持MQL5和MQL4编程语言。自动交易和指标开发者可以使用GitHub网页界面的全部可能性，包括访问存储库语言统计、浏览源代码时自动高亮显示语法和语言搜索结果筛选程序。