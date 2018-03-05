如何在两个均线之间填充颜色？？？

从布林带 改的代码 一个12均线 一个 26均线

我想在连个均线之间填充颜色？？？

请问 怎么搞？？？是用Draw_Fill么？ 如何做？


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//| Copyright 2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql4.com/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql4.com/"
#property description "Bollinger Bands"
#property strict

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_color1 Magenta
#property indicator_color2 MediumSpringGreen
//--- indicator parameters

input int FasterMA = 12;
input int SlowerMA = 26;

//--- buffers
double Fast_MA[];
double Slow_MA[];


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
{
//--- 1 additional buffer used for counting.
IndicatorBuffers(2);
IndicatorDigits(Digits);
//--- middle line
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
SetIndexBuffer(0,Fast_MA);
SetIndexShift(0,0);
SetIndexLabel(0,"Fast_MA");
//--- upper band
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
SetIndexBuffer(1,Slow_MA);
SetIndexShift(1,0);
SetIndexLabel(1,"Slow_MA");
//--- work buffer

//--- check for input parameter
if(SlowerMA<=0)
{
Print("Wrong input parameter Bands Period=",FasterMA);
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//---
SetIndexDrawBegin(0,SlowerMA);

//--- initialization done
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Bollinger Bands |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{

int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;
//--- main loop
for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
{
//--- ma_shift set to 0 because SetIndexShift called abowe
Fast_MA[i]=iMA(NULL,0,FasterMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
Slow_MA[i]=iMA(NULL,0,SlowerMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
}

//---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
return(rates_total);
}

 

请问您这个问题解决了嘛？我也遇到这个问题了

 

试试用这个：DRAW_HISTOGRAM ，然后把它弄粗一点

 
beikez:

试试用这个：DRAW_HISTOGRAM ，然后把它弄粗一点


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                    MA ribbon.mq4 |

//|                                               mladenfx@gmail.com |

//|                                                                  |

//| original idea by Jose Silva                                      |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "mladen"

#property link      "mladenfx@gmail.com"


#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_color1 Blue

#property indicator_color2 Red

#property indicator_color3 Red

#property indicator_color4 Blue

#property indicator_width1 0

#property indicator_width2 0

#property indicator_width3 2

#property indicator_width4 2


extern int       MA1Period=12;

extern int       MA1Method=MODE_SMMA;

extern int       MA1Price =PRICE_CLOSE;

extern int       MA2Period=34;

extern int       MA2Method=MODE_SMMA;

extern int       MA2Price =PRICE_CLOSE;


double buffer1[];

double buffer2[];

double buffer3[];

double buffer4[];



int init()

{

   SetIndexBuffer(0,buffer3); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);

   SetIndexBuffer(1,buffer4); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);

   SetIndexBuffer(2,buffer1);

   SetIndexBuffer(3,buffer2);

   return(0);

}

int deinit()

{

   return(0);

}



int start()

{

   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();

   int limit,i;

   

   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);

   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;

           limit=Bars-counted_bars;



   for(i=limit; i>=0; i--)

   {

      buffer1[i] = iMA(NULL,0,MA1Period,0,MA1Method,MA1Price,i);

      buffer2[i] = iMA(NULL,0,MA2Period,0,MA2Method,MA2Price,i);

      buffer3[i] = buffer1[i];

      buffer4[i] = buffer2[i];

   }

   return(0);

}

 
填充颜色与否对你交易结果有什么决定性作用吗？无非是画蛇添足，哗众取宠。
 

长线可能有点用，图中绿色表示在63ema之上，红色是之下，就是绿色区long稍微增加一点信心，仅此而已

