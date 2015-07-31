在中国从事职业mql4/5程序编写的人有多少？ - 页 3 1234 新评论 Jinsong Zhang 2014.05.23 06:14 #21 song_song:http://report.theplusone.net/这个可信吗？ enbo lu 2014.05.23 07:36 #22 song_song: 这个可信吗？No idea. Jinsong Zhang 2014.05.23 08:26 #23 http://www.onestepremoved.com/triangular-arbitrage/ ... Why triangular arbitrage is so common Almost all retail forex brokers mark up their spreads in lieu of charging direct commissions. The purpose is to camouflage the true cost of trading. Like most gimmicks, however, it creates an unintended consequence. The artificial mark ups in the spread are the reason for many of the triangular arbitrage opportunities. The broker must decide which side of the spread receives the markup. Occasionally, the entire markup is subtracted from the bid or added to the ask. More often than not, brokers hedge their bets by adding portions of the markup on both sides of the bid and ask. The markups are invariably higher on the crosses. The extreme differences between the bid and ask make trading those crosses directly undesirable. It’s something of a paradox, but that undesirable trait becomes a positive one in the context of triangular arbitrage. The bid is lower than its real rate. The ask is higher than its real rate. When the majors trade on reasonable spreads, it’s common for the markup to create near permanent arbitrage opportunities on the crosses. The trade only achieves a realize-able profit whenever the markup begins skewing in the opposite direction. If a broker applies most of the markup on the ask, the triangular arbitrage would not profit until the broker shifted the markup mostly or entirely to the bid. The flip flops typically take several hours to occur, which limits the number of daily opportunities. Brokerages almost always view arbitrage traders as toxic order flow. Arbitrage only occurs when someone is asleep at the wheel; the profits ultimately come out of somebody’s pocket. Even in the instance where brokerages offer an ECN or pass through execution, they care far more about their relationships with the banks than any individual customer. Brokerages are essentially wholesalers for the trading arms of banks. If the banks cut them off, then they have nothing to sell. Triangular arbitrage in this situation earns its money from the banks. If a trader makes too much money too fast, the trader will get the axe at the bank’s request. Traders on the FXCM dealing desk or other brokers face no chance of an ongoing relationship. The profits come directly from the broker’s pockets. If they’ve been in business for very long, they will know what you’re up to relatively quickly. Splitting trades across multiple brokers is the best opportunity for the strategy to succeed. Breaking up the orders creates more opportunities. More importantly, no single entity knows your combined order flow. It makes it much more difficult for the sore loser to track down who is bleeding him dry. Triangular Arbitrage - MetaTrader Expert Advisor 2014.05.06Shaun Overtonwww.onestepremoved.com Triangular arbitrage is a bit of forex jargon that sounds cool. It represents the idea of buying something and selling it near instantaneously at a profit. Instant, free money appeals to nearly everyone. The theory is sound, but it’s extremely difficult to pull off in real life. If you are unfamiliar with synthetic currency pairs, I highly... Question according ECN Brokers Newbee EURGBP easy and profitable Jinsong Zhang 2014.05.23 08:55 #24 song_song: 这个可信吗？假得太明显了！ chifenglian 2014.05.24 15:41 #25 luenbo: 有不少吧。指标，EA代写的还是很多的。但是就业市场需求量很少。有还是有一些的，就是残差不齐，好用的不多。 Ziheng Zhuang 2014.05.30 04:21 #26 song_song: 假得太明显了！ 别这样,哈哈. 人家是取款机,连号是必须的啊. Ziheng Zhuang 2014.05.30 04:28 #27 顺便说下, MQL5网站上的job给钱太少.不值得花那个时间.编码不耗时间,但是沟通太耗时间了特别是修改程序的,如果需求明确,这还算好的;最怕那种自己懂一点,东拼西凑搞一大段代码,他自己修改一点,过不了,再找你改,有时候让人哭笑不得. enbo lu 2014.05.30 06:11 #28 fxmeter: 顺便说下, MQL5网站上的job给钱太少.不值得花那个时间.编码不耗时间,但是沟通太耗时间了特别是修改程序的,如果需求明确,这还算好的;最怕那种自己懂一点,东拼西凑搞一大段代码,他自己修改一点,过不了,再找你改,有时候让人哭笑不得. 宁可重写也不要帮人改，遇到几次拿个反编译的源文件要你改，OMG。。当然，接不接是你自己可以评估的。 Ziheng Zhuang 2014.05.30 15:58 #29 luenbo: 宁可重写也不要帮人改，遇到几次拿个反编译的源文件要你改，OMG。。当然，接不接是你自己可以评估的。就是,自己一定要评估工作量. 反编译代码很头大.要修改的客户自己都不清楚原理. 源代码中可能有些错误,改还是不照原来的,都是麻烦事情. Jinsong Zhang 2014.05.31 06:22 #30 自觉抵制反编译源文件，否则最终自吃苦果 1234 新评论 您错过了交易机会： 免费交易应用程序 8,000+信号可供复制 探索金融市场的经济新闻 注册 登录 拉丁字符（不带空格） 密码将被发送至该邮箱 发生错误 使用 Google 登录 您同意网站政策和使用条款 如果您没有帐号，请注册 可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。 请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。 忘记您的登录名/密码？ 使用 Google 登录
http://report.theplusone.net/
这个可信吗？
No idea.
http://www.onestepremoved.com/triangular-arbitrage/
...
Why triangular arbitrage is so common
Almost all retail forex brokers mark up their spreads in lieu of charging direct commissions. The purpose is to camouflage the true cost of trading. Like most gimmicks, however, it creates an unintended consequence. The artificial mark ups in the spread are the reason for many of the triangular arbitrage opportunities.
The broker must decide which side of the spread receives the markup. Occasionally, the entire markup is subtracted from the bid or added to the ask. More often than not, brokers hedge their bets by adding portions of the markup on both sides of the bid and ask.
The markups are invariably higher on the crosses. The extreme differences between the bid and ask make trading those crosses directly undesirable. It’s something of a paradox, but that undesirable trait becomes a positive one in the context of triangular arbitrage. The bid is lower than its real rate. The ask is higher than its real rate. When the majors trade on reasonable spreads, it’s common for the markup to create near permanent arbitrage opportunities on the crosses.
The trade only achieves a realize-able profit whenever the markup begins skewing in the opposite direction. If a broker applies most of the markup on the ask, the triangular arbitrage would not profit until the broker shifted the markup mostly or entirely to the bid. The flip flops typically take several hours to occur, which limits the number of daily opportunities.
Brokerages almost always view arbitrage traders as toxic order flow. Arbitrage only occurs when someone is asleep at the wheel; the profits ultimately come out of somebody’s pocket. Even in the instance where brokerages offer an ECN or pass through execution, they care far more about their relationships with the banks than any individual customer. Brokerages are essentially wholesalers for the trading arms of banks. If the banks cut them off, then they have nothing to sell. Triangular arbitrage in this situation earns its money from the banks. If a trader makes too much money too fast, the trader will get the axe at the bank’s request.
Traders on the FXCM dealing desk or other brokers face no chance of an ongoing relationship. The profits come directly from the broker’s pockets. If they’ve been in business for very long, they will know what you’re up to relatively quickly.
Splitting trades across multiple brokers is the best opportunity for the strategy to succeed. Breaking up the orders creates more opportunities. More importantly, no single entity knows your combined order flow. It makes it much more difficult for the sore loser to track down who is bleeding him dry.
这个可信吗？
假得太明显了！
有不少吧。指标，EA代写的还是很多的。但是就业市场需求量很少。
假得太明显了！
别这样,哈哈.
人家是取款机,连号是必须的啊.
顺便说下, MQL5网站上的job给钱太少.不值得花那个时间.
编码不耗时间,但是沟通太耗时间了
特别是修改程序的,如果需求明确,这还算好的;
最怕那种自己懂一点,东拼西凑搞一大段代码,他自己修改一点,过不了,再找你改,有时候让人哭笑不得.
顺便说下, MQL5网站上的job给钱太少.不值得花那个时间.
编码不耗时间,但是沟通太耗时间了
特别是修改程序的,如果需求明确,这还算好的;
最怕那种自己懂一点,东拼西凑搞一大段代码,他自己修改一点,过不了,再找你改,有时候让人哭笑不得.
宁可重写也不要帮人改，遇到几次拿个反编译的源文件要你改，OMG。。
当然，接不接是你自己可以评估的。
宁可重写也不要帮人改，遇到几次拿个反编译的源文件要你改，OMG。。
当然，接不接是你自己可以评估的。
就是,自己一定要评估工作量.
反编译代码很头大.要修改的客户自己都不清楚原理. 源代码中可能有些错误,改还是不照原来的,都是麻烦事情.
自觉抵制反编译源文件，否则最终自吃苦果