MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计柯西分布MathQuantileCauchy 

MathQuantileCauchy

对于指定probability，函数通过a和b参数计算逆柯西分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathQuantileCauchy(
   const double  probability,    // 随机变量出现的概率值
   const double  a,              // 分布的平均参数
   const double  b,              // 分布的比例参数
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

double  MathQuantileCauchy(
   const double  probability,    // 随机变量出现的概率值
   const double  a,              // 分布的平均参数
   const double  b,              // 分布的比例参数
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

对于指定概率值的probability[] 数组，函数通过a和b参数计算逆柯西分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的qcauschy()模拟。

double  MathQuantileCauchy(
   const double& probability[],  // 随机变量概率值数组
   const double  a,              // 分布的平均参数
   const double  b,              // 分布的比例参数
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算
   double&       result[]        // 四分位数值数组
   );

对于指定概率值的probability[] 数组，函数通过a和b参数计算逆柯西分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathQuantileCauchy(
   const double& probability[],  // 随机变量概率值数组
   const double  a,              // 分布的平均参数
   const double  b,              // 分布的比例参数
   double&       result[]        // 四分位数值数组
   );

参数

概率

[in]  随机变量值概率。

probability[]

[in]  随机变量概率值数组。

a

[in]  分布的平均参数。

b

[in]  分布的比例参数。

tail

[in]  计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算。

log_mode

[in]  计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算。

error_code

[out]  获得错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  四分位数值数组。