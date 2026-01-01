Sylvester Equations

This section provides functions for solving Sylvester equations of the form A*X + X*B = C, where A and B are square matrices, C is the right-hand side, and X is the unknown solution matrix. The methods support real and complex matrix types (double, float, complex, complexf) and use LAPACK routines such as GEES, TRSYL, and TRSYL3.

The section includes a general solver for arbitrary square matrices, solvers for triangular or Schur-form matrices, and blocked variants optimized for BLAS level 3 computations. Some functions also support transposed or conjugate-transposed operands and a scale factor to avoid overflow in the computed solution.