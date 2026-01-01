- SylvesterEquation
- SylvesterEquationTriangular
- SylvesterEquationTriangularBlocked
- SylvesterEquationSchur
- SylvesterEquationSchurBlocked
SylvesterEquation
Solves Sylvester equation for real or complex square matrices:
A*X + X*B = scale*C
where A is m-by-m and B is n-by-n general matrices; the right hand side C and the solution X are m-by-n; and scale is an output scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.
LAPACK functions GEES and TRSYL are used. See Note section in SylvesterEquationSchur.
Computing for type matrix<double>
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bool matrix::SylvesterEquation(
Computing for type matrix<float>
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bool matrixf::SylvesterEquation(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
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bool matrix::SylvesterEquation(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
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bool matrix::SylvesterEquation(
Parameters
B
[in] Square matrix B.
C
[in] Matrix C whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations.
X
[out] Matrix X with solution of Sylvester equation.
scale
[out] The scale factor, set <= 1 to avoid overflow in X.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix C.