- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
205
이익 거래:
170 (82.92%)
손실 거래:
35 (17.07%)
최고의 거래:
18.31 USD
최악의 거래:
-13.41 USD
총 수익:
327.15 USD (43 717 pips)
총 손실:
-97.45 USD (12 272 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
27 (36.85 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
36.85 USD (27)
샤프 비율:
0.39
거래 활동:
64.77%
최대 입금량:
31.90%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
6.45
롱(주식매수):
102 (49.76%)
숏(주식차입매도):
103 (50.24%)
수익 요인:
3.36
기대수익:
1.12 USD
평균 이익:
1.92 USD
평균 손실:
-2.78 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-35.62 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-35.62 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
2.38%
연간 예측:
28.94%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
35.62 USD (17.76%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
17.76% (35.62 USD)
자본금별:
68.54% (117.99 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|205
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|230
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|31K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +18.31 USD
최악의 거래: -13 USD
연속 최대 이익: 27
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +36.85 USD
연속 최대 손실: -35.62 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.21 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|2.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|3.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.40 × 5
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live01
|4.75 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.80 × 5
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 40 USD
230%
0
0
USD
USD
200
USD
USD
67
100%
205
82%
65%
3.35
1.12
USD
USD
69%
1:500