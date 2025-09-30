- 개요
DIVL: Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF
DIVL 환율이 오늘 0.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.25이고 고가는 23.25이었습니다.
Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DIVL stock price today?
Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF stock is priced at 23.25 today. It trades within 0.69%, yesterday's close was 23.09, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DIVL shows these updates.
Does Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF is currently valued at 23.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.14% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVL movements.
How to buy DIVL stock?
You can buy Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF shares at the current price of 23.25. Orders are usually placed near 23.25 or 23.55, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DIVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVL stock?
Investing in Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.42 - 23.25 and current price 23.25. Many compare 0.91% and 17.66% before placing orders at 23.25 or 23.55. Explore the DIVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Madison Dividend Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Madison Dividend Value ETF in the past year was 23.25. Within 19.42 - 23.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Madison Dividend Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) over the year was 19.42. Comparing it with the current 23.25 and 19.42 - 23.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVL stock split?
Madison ETFs Trust Madison Dividend Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.09, and 7.14% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.09
- 시가
- 23.25
- Bid
- 23.25
- Ask
- 23.55
- 저가
- 23.25
- 고가
- 23.25
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 0.69%
- 월 변동
- 0.91%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.66%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.14%
