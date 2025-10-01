- 개요
DFIS: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF
DFIS 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.51이고 고가는 31.66이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFIS stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 31.62 today. It trades within 0.25%, yesterday's close was 31.54, and trading volume reached 642. The live price chart of DFIS shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 31.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.85% and USD. View the chart live to track DFIS movements.
How to buy DFIS stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 31.62. Orders are usually placed near 31.62 or 31.92, while 642 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow DFIS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFIS stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.90 - 31.98 and current price 31.62. Many compare 4.46% and 22.56% before placing orders at 31.62 or 31.92. Explore the DFIS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the past year was 31.98. Within 22.90 - 31.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) over the year was 22.90. Comparing it with the current 31.62 and 22.90 - 31.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFIS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFIS stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.54, and 17.85% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 31.54
- 시가
- 31.56
- Bid
- 31.62
- Ask
- 31.92
- 저가
- 31.51
- 고가
- 31.66
- 볼륨
- 642
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- 4.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.85%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M