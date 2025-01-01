EigenTridiagonalQRQ

Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK function STEQR). Unlike EigenTridiagonalQR, this method can be used to compute the eigenvectors of the original symmetric matrix. A symmetric matrix can be reduced to tridiagonal form using the ReduceSymmetricToTridiagonal method. The orthogonal matrix Q obtained from this transformation is then used to compute the eigenvectors of the original symmetric matrix.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::EigenTridiagonalQRQ(

ENUM_EIGTRIDIAG_Z compv,

matrix& Q,

vector& eigen_values,

matrix& eigen_vectors

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::EigenTridiagonalQRQ(

ENUM_EIGTRIDIAG_Z compv,

matrixf& Q,

vectorf& eigen_values,

matrixf& eigen_vectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::EigenTridiagonalQRQ(

ENUM_EIGTRIDIAG_Z compv,

matrixc& Q,

vector& eigen_values,

matrixc& eigen_vectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::EigenTridiagonalQRQ(

ENUM_EIGTRIDIAG_Z compv,

matrixcf& Q,

vectorf& eigen_values,

matrixcf& eigen_vectors

);

Parameters

compv

[in] ENUM_EIGTRIDIAG_Z enumeration value which determines the method for computing eigenvectors.

Q

[in] Orthogonal matrix Q produced by method ReflectTridiagonalToQ.

eigen_values

[out] Vector of eigenvalues.

eigen_vectors

[out] Matrix of eigenvectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Computation depends on the value of the compv parameter.

When compv = EIGCOMPZ_N, compute eigenvalues only, eigenvectors are not calculated.

If EIGCOMPZ_V is set, eigenvalues are computed and eigenvectors of original symmetric matrix are calculated also.

If EIGCOMPZ_I is set, eigenvalues are computed and eigenvectors of tridiagonal matrix are calculated also.

The input must be a symmetric matrix in the tridiagonal form.

ENUM_EIGTRIDIAG_Z

An enumeration that specifies whether to calculate eigenvectors.