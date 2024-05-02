- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
8 344
Profit Trade:
7 001 (83.90%)
Loss Trade:
1 343 (16.10%)
Best Trade:
109.01 EUR
Worst Trade:
-118.50 EUR
Profitto lordo:
19 707.80 EUR (1 238 838 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 897.57 EUR (724 043 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
99 (79.09 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
671.38 EUR (93)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.36%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
17.10
Long Trade:
4 282 (51.32%)
Short Trade:
4 062 (48.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.81
Profitto previsto:
1.06 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.81 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.11 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-160.20 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-515.31 EUR (16)
Crescita mensile:
0.70%
Previsione annuale:
10.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
515.31 EUR (6.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.08% (166.74 EUR)
Per equità:
29.26% (4 680.91 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|3928
|AUDCAD
|1936
|AUDNZD
|1301
|NZDCHF
|845
|AUDCHF
|323
|SUMMARY
|11
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|3K
|AUDCAD
|3.1K
|AUDNZD
|1.3K
|NZDCHF
|1.3K
|AUDCHF
|823
|SUMMARY
|465
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|186K
|AUDCAD
|184K
|AUDNZD
|76K
|NZDCHF
|54K
|AUDCHF
|17K
|SUMMARY
|0
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +109.01 EUR
Worst Trade: -119 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 93
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +79.09 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -160.20 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live16" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-Classic2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.27 × 44
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.37 × 38
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.44 × 111
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.46 × 72
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.50 × 490
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.65 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.68 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.69 × 588
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.77 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.88 × 65
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.94 × 109
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.95 × 291
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|1.08 × 60
77 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015.
Full AOS 2021 Update Strategy MT4 Backtest every tick 2010-2021 New - Spread Limit, Equity Limit AUDCAD 6847 Trades, 85%Win, 0,01-0,04 Lots, Max 20 positions,Max Volume 0,4L, SL3 NZDCAD 5506 Trades, 82%Win, 0,01-0,04 Lots, Max 20 Positions ,Max Volume 0,4L, SL3 AUDNZD 3286 Trades, 79%Win, 0,01-0,05 Lots, Max 25 Positions ,Max Volume 0,5L, SL3
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
374%
1
0
USD
USD
7.3K
EUR
EUR
291
99%
8 344
83%
100%
1.80
1.06
EUR
EUR
29%
1:500
Highly advise subscribing. It's #1 I have ever used, if you don't take my word for it just look at the wonderful stats!
User didn't leave any comment to the rating