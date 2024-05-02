SegnaliSezioni
Vladimira Sepelakova

MySingalStart 2

Vladimira Sepelakova
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
291 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 374%
ICMarkets-Live16
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8 344
Profit Trade:
7 001 (83.90%)
Loss Trade:
1 343 (16.10%)
Best Trade:
109.01 EUR
Worst Trade:
-118.50 EUR
Profitto lordo:
19 707.80 EUR (1 238 838 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 897.57 EUR (724 043 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
99 (79.09 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
671.38 EUR (93)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.36%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
17.10
Long Trade:
4 282 (51.32%)
Short Trade:
4 062 (48.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.81
Profitto previsto:
1.06 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.81 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.11 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-160.20 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-515.31 EUR (16)
Crescita mensile:
0.70%
Previsione annuale:
10.58%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
515.31 EUR (6.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.08% (166.74 EUR)
Per equità:
29.26% (4 680.91 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 3928
AUDCAD 1936
AUDNZD 1301
NZDCHF 845
AUDCHF 323
SUMMARY 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 3K
AUDCAD 3.1K
AUDNZD 1.3K
NZDCHF 1.3K
AUDCHF 823
SUMMARY 465
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 186K
AUDCAD 184K
AUDNZD 76K
NZDCHF 54K
AUDCHF 17K
SUMMARY 0
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +109.01 EUR
Worst Trade: -119 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 93
Massime perdite consecutive: 16
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +79.09 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -160.20 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live16" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-Classic2.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.27 × 15
ICMarkets-Live18
0.27 × 44
ICMarkets-Live07
0.37 × 38
ICMarkets-Live20
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live05
0.44 × 111
ICMarkets-Live06
0.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.46 × 72
JMFinancial2-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.50 × 490
ICMarkets-Live02
0.65 × 20
ICMarkets-Live01
0.68 × 25
ICMarkets-Live08
0.69 × 588
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live14
0.77 × 60
ICMarkets-Live10
0.88 × 65
ICMarkets-Live16
0.94 × 109
ICMarkets-Live15
0.95 × 291
ICMarkets-Live17
1.08 × 60
77 più
My trading system is based on statistical probability and mathematics. I do not use any standard tool of technical and fundamental analysis. Trades a fully automated trading system (EA) with 100% oversight of trades. It is thoroughly tested on MT4 from 2010 to present (Backtest is in my profile). I have been successfully applying this trading strategy since 2015. 


Valutazione media:
Rodney Gora
1427
Rodney Gora 2024.05.02 12:23  (modificato 2024.07.24 09:05) 
 

Highly advise subscribing. It's #1 I have ever used, if you don't take my word for it just look at the wonderful stats!

Xing Zhihao
1363
Xing Zhihao 2021.03.12 16:08   

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

