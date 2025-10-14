- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
41.74 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
82.09 USD (2 213 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.59 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (82.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
82.09 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.89
Attività di trading:
1.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
52 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
173.40
Long Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
139.14
Profitto previsto:
13.68 USD
Profitto medio:
13.68 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
7.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.47 USD
Massimale:
0.47 USD (0.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.09 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.74 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 3419
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.37 × 94
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.43 × 179
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.18 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.28 × 144
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
