SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Aura Ultimate IC Str 1 and 2 LowRisk
Stanislav Tomilov

Aura Ultimate IC Str 1 and 2 LowRisk

Stanislav Tomilov
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
41.74 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
82.09 USD (2 213 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.59 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (82.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
82.09 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.89
Attività di trading:
1.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
52 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
173.40
Long Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
139.14
Profitto previsto:
13.68 USD
Profitto medio:
13.68 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
7.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.47 USD
Massimale:
0.47 USD (0.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.74 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3419
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.37 × 94
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.43 × 179
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.18 × 17
Exness-MT5Real7
2.28 × 144
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

✅ All MQL Signals and Experts: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685/seller 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

🔵 Recommended Broker 

🔵 Best Broker for Europeans ( Leverage 1:500) 

🔵 Telegram Channel 

🔵 MyFX Book signals in Profile 

🔵 Mail fintexea@gmail.com


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 23:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 23:27
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 23:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 23:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Aura Ultimate IC Str 1 and 2 LowRisk
1000USD al mese
8%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
1
100%
6
100%
1%
139.13
13.68
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.